Get All Access for $5/mo

Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Reveals the Magic Formula for Grabbing an Investor's Attention On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," tech entrepreneurs must explain complex solutions in 60 seconds or less.

By Dan Bova Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Entrepreneurs seeking funding will hear "no" a lot, but persistence pays off. It just takes one yes to get the support you need to launch and grow.
  • Although you need to give potential investors a complete overview of your company, be concise and clear about the one thing that sets you apart.

If there is one thing founders can count on while fundraising, it's this: You're going to hear the word "no" a lot from investors.

But contestants on this episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch are undeterred by that harsh reality and show up with their game faces on, determined to turn those nos into yesses and walk out of the boardroom with life-changing investments.

Related: 'Do You Like the Taste of Making Money?' Investors Weigh In on Crazy New Food Biz Pitches.

Elevator Pitch viewers know the pressure doesn't end if the pitch goes well. If you make it into the boardroom, you're hit with a barrage of questions from investors who are ready to move on if they don't immediately like what they hear. The key to success? Make this formula offered by Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph your mantra: "Everything you say after your initial pitch should make your business clearer, more compelling and more powerful." Sure, it seems like simple advice, but as many contestants find out, it's easier said than done.

Watch now to find out who lives up to the task, who walks away with big dollars and who gets sent down empty-handed. The stakes and the drama are always high on Elevator Pitch!

Season 11, Episode 4 Board of Investors

  • Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling
  • Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor
  • Dhani Jones, Former NFL player and serial entrepreneur

Season 11, Episode 4 Entrepreneurs

  • Aspen Buckingham and Steven Jiang, co-founders of Overture.Games, an online video game where players become musicians
  • Sajil Koroth, founder of KapitalWise, a unified client acquisition and retention platform for financial institutions
  • Shawntia Lee, founder of College Thriver, a cloud-based platform that offers a personalized college guidance system for minorities

How to Watch

Season 11 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Reveals the Magic Formula for Grabbing an Investor's Attention

'I Am Your New Dumbest Friend!' Watch the Head-Spinning Pitch That Left Investors Stunned.

Watch the Pitch That Landed $10K in 60 Seconds

'Do You Like the Taste of Making Money?' Investors Weigh In on Crazy New Food Biz Pitches.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

The Best Strategy to Stand Out in Today's Competitive Market May Not Be What You Think

How do you gain and sustain a competitive advantage in an overcrowded market?

By Arthur Wang
Leadership

Your Definition of Leadership Is Outdated — Here's How to Be a Better Leader in the Modern Workplace

In my nearly thirty years as a leader, I've focused on setting a clear vision and empowering my team to achieve our goals. We prioritize establishing shared objectives while allowing for flexibility when needed.

By Greg Davis
Side Hustle

She Had Less Than $800 When She Started a Side Hustle — Then This Personal Advice From Tony Robbins Helped Her Make $45 Million

Cathryn Lavery built planner and conversation card deck company BestSelf Co. without any formal business education.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Jake Paul Has Made Millions Using This Mindset Hack — and It Will Help Him Fight Mike Tyson, Too: 'Let It Fuel You'

The social media star and "W" founder spoke to Entrepreneur about his latest ventures in boxing and business.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

They Showed Up to Apple With a Product They Built in Their Dorm Room. Now These Entrepreneurs Are on the Way to Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports.

How Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta launched Quidich Innovation Labs, technology that is literally changing the game of sports viewership.

By Leo Zevin