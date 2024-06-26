On the food-focused season 11 premiere of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch,' contestants serve up new business opportunities to our board of investors. Will they dig in?

Welcome back to the elevator. Going up!

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch returns for its 11th season, and we're challenging the best of the best startup founders to bring their A-game to our board of investors, who are hungry to sink their teeth into the next big thing.

As long-time viewers know, this is how the show works: Contestants step inside our elevator and have just 60 seconds to pitch their company to a camera. Our investors are from the boardroom, and if they like what they hear, the elevator doors open. The entrepreneur then steps inside a pressure cooker for an intense negotiation that (fingers crossed!) ends with a life-changing investment. If the investors don't like what they hear? The elevator goes back to the ground floor, and the entrepreneurs leave empty-handed. The only thing higher than our penthouse boardroom is the stakes!

In this kickoff episode, three food entrepreneurs try to tempt investors with tasty deals. Will the board bite or do a spit-take? There's only one way to find out — press play and let the games begin!

Season 11, Episode 1 Board of Investors Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Dhani Jones, Former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Season 11, Episode 1 Entrepreneurs Marilyn Yang of Popadelics, ultra-crunchy mushroom chips

Emanuel Storch and Mike Pease of Blackbird Foods, an artisanal producer of plant-based pizza, seitan and wings

Amin Bahari of Elite Sweets, the Better-For-You Donuts™ with 8g protein, 3 net carbs and no gluten

How to watch

Season 11 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.