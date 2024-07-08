You mustn't fool yourself into believing that when you make your dreams a reality, you've now escaped your nightmares.

People are always chasing. Chasing dreams, chasing success, chasing fame — and of course, chasing money.

We chase these things because we believe they will make us happy and give us a better life. And to a certain extent, it's true — these things fulfill certain needs. The problem is that we usually take it too far or forget what we should focus on. Most of us still grind our lives away in hopes of adding more commas to our bank accounts.

But what happens after you achieve these things? When you become rich and successful, but then you realize you are still not happy?