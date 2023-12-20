You probably have good ideas, but where most people go wrong is they don't recognize how great the idea can be or how to be great enough to see it through.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Stream Clinton Sparks' webinar on how to capitalize on your good ideas now. Click here to watch now.

What's the secret to making the most of a great idea? Well, it's pretty simple. I act on them.

It sounds easier said than done, but there is a certain mentality and traits you can develop that will allow you to take advantage of your ideas. I've done it hundreds of times. Here's what I've learned.