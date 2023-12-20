This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

I've Had Hundreds of 'Aha Moments' That Helped Me Generate Million-Dollar Brand Ideas. Here's What I Did to Capitalize On Them. You probably have good ideas, but where most people go wrong is they don't recognize how great the idea can be or how to be great enough to see it through.

By Clinton Sparks

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Stream Clinton Sparks' webinar on how to capitalize on your good ideas now. Click here to watch now.

What's the secret to making the most of a great idea? Well, it's pretty simple. I act on them.

It sounds easier said than done, but there is a certain mentality and traits you can develop that will allow you to take advantage of your ideas. I've done it hundreds of times. Here's what I've learned.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Marketing Business Ideas Entrepreneurs Branding Starting a Business Premium

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

This Former Teacher Started a Side Hustle That Made More Than $22,000 in One Month: 'I Have Never Been More Fulfilled'

Tara Laczynski leveraged Outschool to transform her passion for teaching math into a lucrative side gig.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Makes More Than I Do': Viewers Shocked After UPS Driver Breaks Down Weekly Paystub

The video has racked up over 12.1 million views on TikTok.

By Emily Rella
Business Solutions

Build and Host a Website Affordably with This Service, Now $39.97 for Life

Give the gift of affordable website creation.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Ignorance or Arrogance? How Good Leaders Handle Uncertainty

Uncertainty in entrepreneurship is a given, but you don't have to respond with ignorance or arrogance.

By Clate Mask