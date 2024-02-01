From parents to celebrities, bosses, thought leaders, and colleagues — you're going to hear a lot of advice, and it's your job to filter out what's good vs. bad.

There is so much B.S. being pushed at us all day. Whether it's from the Internet, news, ill-informed coworkers, friends, parents, self-proclaimed thought leaders or just straight-up idiots — anyone can sound like they know what they're talking about.

Listening to the wrong person can harm your business, finances and life. As a successful entrepreneur who's worked with top musical artists and companies, my advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is this: You have to pay attention to the messenger and not the message. Sometimes someone's advice is questionable and should be taken with a grain of salt. Here's how you can tell: