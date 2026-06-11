Summer Travel Costs Are Skyrocketing — Here’s How Americans Are Responding 

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Key Takeaways Travel is getting more expensive this summer, with average airline fares and hotel prices on the rise, according to the latest inflation data.

The U.S. Travel Association’s Travel Price Index for May shows overall travel prices up 7.8% year over year, more than double the overall inflation rate.

Multiple surveys show that travelers are adjusting to the higher prices by modifying their plans, not canceling them outright.

Americans preparing for summer trips are encountering significantly higher costs than last year.

New federal inflation figures released earlier this week showed that average airline fares across U.S. cities surged 26.7% in May compared to a year earlier, with prices also rising nearly 3% from April.

Prices tied directly to summer vacations are rising faster than overall inflation. The U.S. Travel Association’s Travel Price Index for May shows overall travel prices up 7.8% year over year, more than double the overall inflation increase.

According to The New York Times, major carriers, including United, Delta and American, warned in their April earnings reports that fuel prices were climbing. Each airline said fuel costs were up more than 10% compared to the previous year, driving airfare prices up.

Staying in a hotel on vacation is also more costly. The Times reported that hotel prices have also increased by about 5% across the country compared to last year.

At the same time, Americans traveling on the ground also face higher costs. Public transit has become significantly more expensive, with costs rising nearly 17% compared with last year, per the Times. However, the pace of those increases may be easing, as prices edged up just 0.3% between April and May.

Travelers may find some relief in vehicle-related costs, but fuel prices are still driving overall expenses higher. New car prices increased by about 0.5% in May, per the Times. Meanwhile, rental car rates fell 6% compared with last year, making them more affordable. However, with fuel costs soaring nearly 41% year-over-year, the cost of keeping a tank full remains a significant burden.

Despite higher costs, Americans are going on vacation

Americans are not letting higher prices hold them back from vacations. A recent survey by The Points Guy and YouGov found that most people (71%) plan to travel as much as or more than last year.

However, they are making budget-friendly adjustments. Travelers said they were picking cheaper destinations, planning shorter trips and opting for cheaper travel options like driving instead of flying.

Meanwhile, the survey found that 19% planned to travel less this summer than last year. Of that group, 39% pointed to general economic anxiety, while 30% said higher airfare prices were the cause.

Deloitte’s 2026 Summer Travel Survey shows that those who are going on vacation expect to spend more, with budgets for trips rising about 17% to just over $4,000. The survey found that 45% of Americans are planning a vacation this year with paid lodging, the lowest share in six years. Deloitte also reported that among households earning under $100,000, 51% say travel is one of the first things they cut back on when expenses rise.

However, across multiple surveys, the dominant pattern is “adjust, don’t cancel.” Bank of America’s Summer Travel Outlook notes that most travelers are making cost-friendly adjustments to their plans rather than canceling them outright.

Additionally, a survey by U.S. News & World Report found that 65% of Americans have modified their summer travel due to rising costs, and about 31% have changed destinations or canceled trips entirely.