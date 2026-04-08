The ‘Sneaky’ Ways Companies Are Making You Pay More — Without Raising Prices

Due to the war in Iran, companies are looking for creative ways to offset price increases — and that often involves passing hidden costs to you. Fuel prices have surged 95%, and while some businesses are adding direct surcharges, others are using subtler tactics, reports CNN.

Amazon added a 3.5% fuel surcharge for third-party sellers using its fulfillment services. JetBlue raised checked baggage fees by $4 to $9, depending on flight times. USPS implemented its first-ever fuel surcharge — 8% on packages starting April 26. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told employees that doubled jet fuel prices mean an extra $11 billion in annual costs.

The sneakier moves? Companies are packing more into each shipment to reduce trips, raising free shipping minimums, offering fewer discounts, shrinking package sizes, and slowing delivery times — all ways to offset costs without adding visible fees.