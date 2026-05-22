Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways AI now shapes first impressions before buyers ever visit your website or marketing materials.

Category-level AI answers matter more than branded searches when buyers evaluate potential solutions.

Earned media and third-party validation increasingly determine how AI systems describe your company.

Your company now has a second reputation: the one AI explains to buyers when they ask about your category. Most founders have never seen it.

For years, I watched founders obsess over the homepage like it was the front door to the company. Then it was the pitch deck. Then the press page. Then the LinkedIn profile. Then the founder’s podcast appearance clipped into 18 pieces of content until everyone involved was tired of looking at it.

That world is not gone. But it is no longer the whole world.

Now, the first impression of your company increasingly happens before anyone visits a single asset you built.

A buyer asks ChatGPT which companies matter in your category. A customer asks Perplexity what the best option is for a specific problem. An investor asks Google AI Mode to explain the market and name the companies worth watching. The answer they get may frame your company before your homepage ever gets a chance to defend itself.

Your website still matters. Your story still matters. Your brand still matters. But the machine may now be the first interpreter of all three.

Pew Research Center analyzed 68,879 Google searches from 900 U.S. adults and found that 18% produced an AI summary. When an AI summary appeared, users clicked a traditional search result in 8% of visits, compared with 15% when no summary appeared. They clicked a source inside the AI summary just 1% of the time.

That behavior is not limited to Google. OpenAI’s Signals data found that about 49% of ChatGPT messages are “Asking,” meaning users are seeking information or clarification. Buyers are not only using AI to produce work. They are using it to form judgments before they act.

The hard truth is simple: if AI explains your company badly, that explanation becomes part of the market’s understanding of you. If AI does not explain you at all, you are invisible.

Search the category, not your brand

Most founders test AI visibility the wrong way. They type their company name into ChatGPT, get a decent summary and feel fine. That tells you almost nothing.

Your buyers are not starting with your brand name. They are starting with the problem. They ask, “What is the best platform for X?” “Who are the top companies solving Y?” “What should I use if I need Z?” The answers to those questions are where your real first impression now lives.

Go run those searches across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Mode. Do it without naming your company. If your brand does not appear in the answer, the machine may understand your website but fail to connect you to the category that creates demand.

That gap is more dangerous than a weak homepage. A weak homepage can be fixed in a week. A weak category association has to be rebuilt across the sources AI systems trust.

Capture the sentence the machine uses to describe you

Presence alone is not enough. The exact language is what matters.

If AI calls your company an “emerging option” while it calls a competitor the “category leader,” that is not a cosmetic difference. That is positioning being assigned in real time. If it says you are known for one use case but ignores the one you actually sell, that is a revenue problem wearing a search problem’s clothes.

Screenshot the actual sentence AI uses to describe you. Do not summarize it. Do not soften it. Copy it exactly. That sentence tells you how the machine currently understands your company.

Whatever the machine says, flattering or painful, it shows how the market may meet you before you get a word in.

Find the missing proof

When AI fails to describe a company correctly, founders usually assume they need clearer messaging. Sometimes they do. More often, the machine is missing proof.

There is a difference between what your company says and what the internet can corroborate. Your homepage can claim you are the fastest, safest or most trusted company in your category. AI engines are more likely to believe that claim when credible third-party sources repeat it, contextualize it or validate it.

This is where most brand strategy breaks. Founders spend months polishing the words they control while ignoring the words machines retrieve from everywhere else.

The market no longer only learns from you. It learns around you.

Build assets around buyer questions

The practical move is to reverse-engineer your content and press strategy from the questions that matter most.

Start with 20 category-level questions your buyers would ask before they know who to trust. Then map your current evidence against those questions. Do you have earned media, research, customer proof or founder commentary that answers each one clearly? If not, that is the work.

A vague article about your company’s mission will not help much. A specific article explaining why your category is changing, what buyers are getting wrong and what measurable outcome your approach improves gives AI something to extract. The machine needs names, numbers, claims and context. It cannot cite vibes.

Muck Rack’s May 2026 What Is AI Reading? study analyzed more than 25 million links across ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini. It found that earned media drives 84% of AI citations, paid and advertorial content accounts for just 0.3%, and journalism represents 27% of cited sources.

The broader Machine Relations evidence base points to the same pattern: AI-mediated brand discovery depends on sources the machine can retrieve, compare and cite. Owned content still matters because it explains what a company wants to be known for. But through thousands of earned media placements at AuthorityTech, my co-founder Christian Lehman and I kept seeing the same thing: outside proof is what machines use when deciding who looks credible enough to cite.

Measure the answer, not the traffic

Traffic is no longer enough. Rankings are no longer enough. Impressions are no longer enough.

You need to know whether your brand appears in the answers that shape consideration before a buyer clicks anything. Inside AuthorityTech, I call this share of citation: how often your brand shows up as a cited or recommended source across the AI-generated answers your category depends on.

You can measure this manually before buying anything. Build a list of category queries. Run them across the major AI engines every month. Track four things: whether you appear, whether competitors appear, what sources are cited and what sentence the engine uses to describe you.

The pattern will tell you where to act. If a competitor appears because it has stronger earned media, your next move is not another SEO page. If AI cites an outdated article about you, your job is to replace the evidence. If your company appears but the description is weak, your entity signal is too thin.

This is not glamorous work. It is better than guessing.

Make your proof chain machine-readable

The companies that benefit from this shift will not be the ones publishing the most. They will be the ones building the clearest proof chain.

Your owned content should define the claim. Your earned media should validate it. Your entity signals should repeat it consistently across the internet. Then your measurement should tell you whether AI engines are actually using that proof when they answer category-level questions.

That is the operating logic behind earned media as an AI visibility asset: owned content defines the claim, earned media validates it and AI engines decide which proof to reuse.

I started calling this discipline Machine Relations in 2024 through my work at AuthorityTech because public relations, search engine optimization and the newer generative engine optimization language each named only part of what was happening. Machine Relations names the full system: how companies are understood, retrieved and cited by the machines now sitting between the company and the public.

That distinction is critical because founders are still spending too much time optimizing the surfaces they control while ignoring the answer layer they do not yet understand.

Your website is still your house. Your pitch deck still matters. Your press page still has a job. But the buyer is now increasingly meeting your company on the road before ever arriving at the front door.

If the machine explains you clearly, that road leads somewhere useful.

If it explains you badly, that becomes the version of your company the market meets first. If it never explains you, the market may never meet you at all.