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Key Takeaways Lowering your prices or offering discounts isn’t all it takes to gain your customers’ trust.

In markets where pricing can be inconsistent or unpredictable, customers want to know that you’re not taking advantage of them.

Most companies assume the most important variable to prioritize is price, simply because it is the most visible. Most companies are wrong.

In theory, it makes sense that consumers would choose the highest payout, the lowest cost or the most financially optimal option. But in reality, they often choose something else entirely, especially in high-friction, high-stakes industries. Trust becomes paramount; they choose who they trust not to take advantage of them.

In markets where pricing is inconsistent, information is hard to verify or outcomes feel irreversible, price becomes secondary to confidence. When a company’s focus is solely on price to compete, it can signal that something else might be wrong.

Where the “price-first” assumption breaks

Certain industries uncover consumer behavior that does not respond rationally to price, including gold and jewelry sales, car sales, healthcare decisions, financial services and real estate transactions. In these environments, consumers commonly wonder if they’re being taken advantage of. It’s routine to speculate whether they’re missing something or if they’ll regret their choice after the fact. Rarely is the focus on small differences in pricing.

In high-trust transactions, price comparisons break down because it isn’t as straightforward. The processes are less transparent, and the outcomes aren’t guaranteed. So instead, customers default to safety over optimization. And safety is something customers feel, not something they calculate.

The counterintuitive leadership move: build for trust first, then price

When I first started Alloy, the obvious assumption was that we needed to win on payout. But we quickly realized the real issue wasn’t price; it was credibility. In an opaque industry, rife with unclear payment terms, consumers weren’t simply asking who paid the most. They wanted to know who wouldn’t take advantage of them.

The reason Alloy was able to build a national business with repeat clients and strong conversion rates wasn’t that we outpriced everyone; it was because we made very specific leadership decisions.

According to Edelman’s Trust Barometer, trust is one of the leading factors in brand choice globally. “As economic anxiety, geopolitical tension and technological disruption intensify, people are narrowing their world to smaller, familiar circles that reflect their views,” according to the 2026 Trust Barometer Report. That insight reinforced what we were already seeing in our own customers.

Our focus became building that trust in the following ways:

Clarity over optimization. We made pricing understandable, even when it meant creating more questions internally.

We made pricing understandable, even when it meant creating more questions internally. Consistency over one-off wins. We avoided “best possible deal” thinking in favor of repeatable, predictable outcomes.

We avoided “best possible deal” thinking in favor of repeatable, predictable outcomes. Process visibility over black-box efficiency. We showed clients what happens before, during and after a transaction, removing the fear of the unknown.

We showed clients what happens before, during and after a transaction, removing the fear of the unknown. Human support over pure automation. We added advisors not to slow things down, but to increase confidence at critical moments.

We added advisors not to slow things down, but to increase confidence at critical moments. Trust as the product, not the byproduct. We didn’t treat trust as something earned over time; we built the system so it was immediately felt.

The business implication most companies miss

Competing on price is linear. A 10% sale or bonus may produce a one-time 10% boost in sales, but it does nothing for retention. In fact, repeated promotions can train customers to wait for them or to shop around before transacting. Anyone can discount a product or service, which quickly levels the playing field.

When a business competes on trust and the customer experience, the returns are exponential. American Express reports that customers will spend up to 17% more on brands that offer exceptional customer service, reinforcing trust in those brands. And that’s only accounting for one visit.

Clients who can trust a business will return time and time again. Optimizing for trust means increasing conversions, boosting retention and accelerating word-of-mouth referrals. Happy clients are the best business evangelists.

When trust has been built between a business and the client, it reduces decision time. They’ve come to expect a consistently strong experience. There is less perceived risk, so they don’t need to shop around. They can anticipate another smooth transaction because that’s what they’ve grown accustomed to.

Ultimately, people will pay for a sure thing rather than take a chance only to save a few bucks. Daniel Kahneman’s Loss Aversion Theory explains this well: “It is thought that the pain of losing is psychologically about twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining. People are more willing to take risks to avoid a loss than to make a gain.”

The broader takeaway for leaders

This doesn’t only hold true for gold dealers like Alloy. In any industry where the product is complex, the process unclear or the stakes are high, trust is the primary driver of behavior, not price.

The mistake most leaders make is trying to outprice their competitors with a better sale or outmarket them with a catchier tagline. What they should be doing is asking, “What would make this decision feel obvious to the customer?” They need to understand how their customers think and design the experience accordingly.

The next generation of great consumer companies won’t win by being cheaper. They’ll win by being the most consistent, the most understandable and the most accountable. This is not to say price doesn’t play a part; it does, but only after trust is established.

Consumers don’t choose the best deal. They choose the company they believe will give them a fair one.