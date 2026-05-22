Wyndham Hotels Team With Applebee’s to Get Free Food Delivery to Your Room: ‘There’s Nothing Better Than A Burger In Bed’

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Applebee’s is making it easier for hotel guests to order food without leaving their rooms. The restaurant chain partnered with Wyndham to offer free delivery to members of the Wyndham Rewards program who order $15 or more through the Wyndham mobile app, according to Chain Store Age. Orders are delivered directly to hotel rooms at participating Applebee’s locations across the U.S.

How it works: Customers earn 10 Wyndham Rewards points per dollar spent, and those who join the Club Applebee’s loyalty program get 2,500 bonus points on their first qualifying delivery order. Applebee’s has more than 1,100 locations within five miles of a Wyndham property in the U.S.

“There’s nothing better than a burger in bed, and now for Wyndham Rewards members, it’s easier than ever to enjoy Applebee’s from the comfort of your hotel room,” Vicki Hormann, executive director of off-premise and CRM at Applebee’s, told CSA.

Wyndham operates more than 8,300 hotels across 25 brands, including Days Inn, Super 8, La Quinta and Wyndham.