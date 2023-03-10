In 1968, brothers Sam and Phil Barshop first established the La Quinta hotel brand. La Quinta started franchising in 2000 and was acquired by The Blackstone Group in 2005. After experiencing relative growth under Blackstone, Wyndham Hotels purchased La Quinta Corporation in 2018. Now with over 600 hotels in the U.S. and more than a dozen in other countries–most of them operated by franchisees–the hotel brand has become a staple for the middle-income traveler. For the budget-conscious, La Quinta by Wyndham offers fairly low room rates, free Wi-Fi and breakfast, pet-friendly rooms, and a swimming pool.

Why You May Want to Start a La Quinta by Wyndham Franchise

Franchisees may find that starting a La Quinta by Wyndham franchise is a solution to fulfilling their hotel dreams. Under the direction of Wyndham hotels, franchisees may build new or convert existing hotels. Wyndham will provide thorough support, as well. That may be in the form of marketing, offering meetings and conventions, security, and help with your grand opening. The company wants to make its partnership with franchisees as rewarding as possible for them.

La Quinta by Wyndham franchisees may also feel right at home as part of a company that believes in integrity, accountability, inclusivity, caring, and fun. The ideal franchisee should share Wyndham's mission to support travelers by giving them a welcoming place to stay.

What Might Make a La Quinta by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

La Quinta by Wyndham has a few unique features that may help franchisees decide whether it's a good choice for them. The hotel brand has been focusing on new builds and high-quality conversions of existing hotels. This is likely to be appealing to franchisees who want to offer new or nearly new mid-luxury hospitality services. Hotel guests can also enjoy the convenience of booking a room by making reservations over their smartphone.

Furthermore, the hotel brand is backed by Wyndham Hotels. Wyndham Hotels owns other reputable hotel brands and likely has the resources needed to help keep your La Quinta by Wyndham modern and appealing to guests. Already, La Quinta by Wyndham has two new fresh and modern prototypes.

How Do You Start a La Quinta by Wyndham Franchise?

If you would like to be a part of the La Quinta by Wyndham family, you should make sure you can meet the company's financial requirements. You should have enough capital to cover the franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees will include royalty and advertising fees.

As you conduct your research into the brand, you'll also want to consider your location and competition. If there are already multiple hotel brands in your area, you may want to pick a different location for your La Quinta by Wyndham franchise.

You may also want to ask yourself if you are in a convenient location for travelers. Since La Quinta by Wyndham appeals to people traveling for business and leisure, being immediately accessible is probably a smart move. Also, think about whether there is enough tourism in your local market to justify opening up a La Quinta by Wyndham franchise.

Decide whether you want to construct a new hotel or convert an existing one. Building new allows you to select from La Quinta by Wyndham prototypes and work with a strategic development team. You'll likely receive the same strategic support if you choose to convert an existing hotel.