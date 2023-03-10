La Quinta by Wyndham

Hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#75 Ranked #159 last year
Initial investment
$4M - $14.1M
Units as of 2022
922 0.9% over 3 years
In 1968, brothers Sam and Phil Barshop first established the La Quinta hotel brand. La Quinta started franchising in 2000 and was acquired by The Blackstone Group in 2005. After experiencing relative growth under Blackstone, Wyndham Hotels purchased La Quinta Corporation in 2018. Now with over 600 hotels in the U.S. and more than a dozen in other countries–most of them operated by franchisees–the hotel brand has become a staple for the middle-income traveler. For the budget-conscious, La Quinta by Wyndham offers fairly low room rates, free Wi-Fi and breakfast, pet-friendly rooms, and a swimming pool.

Why You May Want to Start a La Quinta by Wyndham Franchise

Franchisees may find that starting a La Quinta by Wyndham franchise is a solution to fulfilling their hotel dreams. Under the direction of Wyndham hotels, franchisees may build new or convert existing hotels. Wyndham will provide thorough support, as well. That may be in the form of marketing, offering meetings and conventions, security, and help with your grand opening. The company wants to make its partnership with franchisees as rewarding as possible for them.

La Quinta by Wyndham franchisees may also feel right at home as part of a company that believes in integrity, accountability, inclusivity, caring, and fun. The ideal franchisee should share Wyndham's mission to support travelers by giving them a welcoming place to stay. 

What Might Make a La Quinta by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

La Quinta by Wyndham has a few unique features that may help franchisees decide whether it's a good choice for them. The hotel brand has been focusing on new builds and high-quality conversions of existing hotels. This is likely to be appealing to franchisees who want to offer new or nearly new mid-luxury hospitality services. Hotel guests can also enjoy the convenience of booking a room by making reservations over their smartphone.

Furthermore, the hotel brand is backed by Wyndham Hotels. Wyndham Hotels owns other reputable hotel brands and likely has the resources needed to help keep your La Quinta by Wyndham modern and appealing to guests. Already, La Quinta by Wyndham has two new fresh and modern prototypes.

How Do You Start a La Quinta by Wyndham Franchise?

If you would like to be a part of the La Quinta by Wyndham family, you should make sure you can meet the company's financial requirements. You should have enough capital to cover the franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees will include royalty and advertising fees.

As you conduct your research into the brand, you'll also want to consider your location and competition. If there are already multiple hotel brands in your area, you may want to pick a different location for your La Quinta by Wyndham franchise. 

You may also want to ask yourself if you are in a convenient location for travelers. Since La Quinta by Wyndham appeals to people traveling for business and leisure, being immediately accessible is probably a smart move. Also, think about whether there is enough tourism in your local market to justify opening up a La Quinta by Wyndham franchise.

Decide whether you want to construct a new hotel or convert an existing one. Building new allows you to select from La Quinta by Wyndham prototypes and work with a strategic development team. You'll likely receive the same strategic support if you choose to convert an existing hotel. 

Company Overview

About La Quinta by Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1968
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
9,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
922 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a La Quinta by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$3,962,414 - $14,105,775
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
4.5-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
La Quinta by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Third Party Financing
La Quinta by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where La Quinta by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where La Quinta by Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #75 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #113 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #38 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

