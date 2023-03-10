Signing out of account, Standby...
In 1968, brothers Sam and Phil Barshop first established the La Quinta hotel brand. La Quinta started franchising in 2000 and was acquired by The Blackstone Group in 2005. After experiencing relative growth under Blackstone, Wyndham Hotels purchased La Quinta Corporation in 2018. Now with over 600 hotels in the U.S. and more than a dozen in other countries–most of them operated by franchisees–the hotel brand has become a staple for the middle-income traveler. For the budget-conscious, La Quinta by Wyndham offers fairly low room rates, free Wi-Fi and breakfast, pet-friendly rooms, and a swimming pool.
Why You May Want to Start a La Quinta by Wyndham Franchise
Franchisees may find that starting a La Quinta by Wyndham franchise is a solution to fulfilling their hotel dreams. Under the direction of Wyndham hotels, franchisees may build new or convert existing hotels. Wyndham will provide thorough support, as well. That may be in the form of marketing, offering meetings and conventions, security, and help with your grand opening. The company wants to make its partnership with franchisees as rewarding as possible for them.
La Quinta by Wyndham franchisees may also feel right at home as part of a company that believes in integrity, accountability, inclusivity, caring, and fun. The ideal franchisee should share Wyndham's mission to support travelers by giving them a welcoming place to stay.
What Might Make a La Quinta by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?
La Quinta by Wyndham has a few unique features that may help franchisees decide whether it's a good choice for them. The hotel brand has been focusing on new builds and high-quality conversions of existing hotels. This is likely to be appealing to franchisees who want to offer new or nearly new mid-luxury hospitality services. Hotel guests can also enjoy the convenience of booking a room by making reservations over their smartphone.
Furthermore, the hotel brand is backed by Wyndham Hotels. Wyndham Hotels owns other reputable hotel brands and likely has the resources needed to help keep your La Quinta by Wyndham modern and appealing to guests. Already, La Quinta by Wyndham has two new fresh and modern prototypes.
How Do You Start a La Quinta by Wyndham Franchise?
If you would like to be a part of the La Quinta by Wyndham family, you should make sure you can meet the company's financial requirements. You should have enough capital to cover the franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees will include royalty and advertising fees.
As you conduct your research into the brand, you'll also want to consider your location and competition. If there are already multiple hotel brands in your area, you may want to pick a different location for your La Quinta by Wyndham franchise.
You may also want to ask yourself if you are in a convenient location for travelers. Since La Quinta by Wyndham appeals to people traveling for business and leisure, being immediately accessible is probably a smart move. Also, think about whether there is enough tourism in your local market to justify opening up a La Quinta by Wyndham franchise.
Decide whether you want to construct a new hotel or convert an existing one. Building new allows you to select from La Quinta by Wyndham prototypes and work with a strategic development team. You'll likely receive the same strategic support if you choose to convert an existing hotel.
- # of Units
- 922 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a La Quinta by Wyndham franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $55,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $3,962,414 - $14,105,775
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4.5-5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- La Quinta by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
- Third Party Financing
- La Quinta by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Up to 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41-81 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 20-25
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
