2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#232 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$1.2M - $78.5M
Units as of 2022
153 15.9% over 3 years
Wyndham is a hotel brand founded in 1981. It is a subsidiary of the global hotel-leading group, Wyndham Hotel and Resorts. Wyndham offers lodging facilities for business travelers and tourists with various amenities, including conference hosting, a gym and spa, restaurant, and bar services. Since beginning to franchise in 1996, Wyndham has accumulated dozens of franchise units across the globe.

Why You May Want to Start a Wyndham Franchise

Wyndham is a recognized brand in the hotel and lodging industry. With Wyndham, you will open a hotel business familiar to consumers worldwide, potentially making it easier to grow from a proven business model than starting from scratch. Hotel owners are typically welcome to convert their existing hotels to a Wyndham brand, which will hopefully attract more clients and maximize their potential.

Wyndham offers extensive training to franchisees before they can start their business. Training prepares the franchisee and their team to serve guests in a world-class facility while providing high-quality services. Regional workshops are there to keep the franchisees updated with new skills and strategies.

Wyndham strives to walk alongside franchisees from the grand opening the whole way until the franchise agreement ends. They will help you design a new hotel from scratch or convert your existing one to a Wyndham franchise. Wyndham will furnish the hotel with inexpensive but quality equipment and products sourced through its strategic sourcing program. 

What Might Make a Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

Wyndham may be a go-to hotel for travelers and business individuals regardless of their financial standing. As a Wyndham franchisee, you may get value for your money by getting quality equipment and products for a glowing guest experience at a fairly affordable price.

To be part of the Wyndham team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Typical terms of agreement run for a renewable period of 20 years, and franchisees enjoy an exclusive territory for the entire term.

Wyndham offers full support to help you smoothly run your franchise. Through marketing and advertising, Wyndham will do its best to put your franchise on the map. Wyndham staff may help you set up a hotel website, social media pages, email marketing, and a loyalty program that motivates customers to make return visits to your location.

How To Open a Wyndham Franchise

To get started with your Wyndham franchise, you should fill out and submit a franchise request form. A company representative may get back to you to discuss the franchising details and help you choose the best location for your franchise.

Upon approval to be a Wyndham franchisee, you and your team will attend compulsory training at the Wyndham School of Hospitality Operations. Lastly, you will pay the initial investment and sign the agreement's legal documents in the presence of an attorney. Finally, you will be cleared to build a brand new Wyndham franchise or convert your old hotel into a Wyndham franchise.

Company Overview

About Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1981
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
8,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
153 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$1,217,779 - $78,480,649
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing
Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-15
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #232 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #177 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

