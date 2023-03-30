Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#232 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$1.2M - $78.5M
- Units as of 2022
-
153 15.9% over 3 years
Wyndham is a hotel brand founded in 1981. It is a subsidiary of the global hotel-leading group, Wyndham Hotel and Resorts. Wyndham offers lodging facilities for business travelers and tourists with various amenities, including conference hosting, a gym and spa, restaurant, and bar services. Since beginning to franchise in 1996, Wyndham has accumulated dozens of franchise units across the globe.
Why You May Want to Start a Wyndham Franchise
Wyndham is a recognized brand in the hotel and lodging industry. With Wyndham, you will open a hotel business familiar to consumers worldwide, potentially making it easier to grow from a proven business model than starting from scratch. Hotel owners are typically welcome to convert their existing hotels to a Wyndham brand, which will hopefully attract more clients and maximize their potential.
Wyndham offers extensive training to franchisees before they can start their business. Training prepares the franchisee and their team to serve guests in a world-class facility while providing high-quality services. Regional workshops are there to keep the franchisees updated with new skills and strategies.
Wyndham strives to walk alongside franchisees from the grand opening the whole way until the franchise agreement ends. They will help you design a new hotel from scratch or convert your existing one to a Wyndham franchise. Wyndham will furnish the hotel with inexpensive but quality equipment and products sourced through its strategic sourcing program.
What Might Make a Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?
Wyndham may be a go-to hotel for travelers and business individuals regardless of their financial standing. As a Wyndham franchisee, you may get value for your money by getting quality equipment and products for a glowing guest experience at a fairly affordable price.
To be part of the Wyndham team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Typical terms of agreement run for a renewable period of 20 years, and franchisees enjoy an exclusive territory for the entire term.
Wyndham offers full support to help you smoothly run your franchise. Through marketing and advertising, Wyndham will do its best to put your franchise on the map. Wyndham staff may help you set up a hotel website, social media pages, email marketing, and a loyalty program that motivates customers to make return visits to your location.
How To Open a Wyndham Franchise
To get started with your Wyndham franchise, you should fill out and submit a franchise request form. A company representative may get back to you to discuss the franchising details and help you choose the best location for your franchise.
Upon approval to be a Wyndham franchisee, you and your team will attend compulsory training at the Wyndham School of Hospitality Operations. Lastly, you will pay the initial investment and sign the agreement's legal documents in the presence of an attorney. Finally, you will be cleared to build a brand new Wyndham franchise or convert your old hotel into a Wyndham franchise.
Company Overview
About Wyndham
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 1981
- Parent Company
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Leadership
- Geoff Ballotti, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1996 (27 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 153 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wyndham franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $1,217,779 - $78,480,649
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Up to 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41-81 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10-15
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Wyndham? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Wyndham.
Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
ComForCare
DoubleTree by Hilton
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.