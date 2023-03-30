Wyndham is a hotel brand founded in 1981. It is a subsidiary of the global hotel-leading group, Wyndham Hotel and Resorts. Wyndham offers lodging facilities for business travelers and tourists with various amenities, including conference hosting, a gym and spa, restaurant, and bar services. Since beginning to franchise in 1996, Wyndham has accumulated dozens of franchise units across the globe.

Why You May Want to Start a Wyndham Franchise

Wyndham is a recognized brand in the hotel and lodging industry. With Wyndham, you will open a hotel business familiar to consumers worldwide, potentially making it easier to grow from a proven business model than starting from scratch. Hotel owners are typically welcome to convert their existing hotels to a Wyndham brand, which will hopefully attract more clients and maximize their potential.

Wyndham offers extensive training to franchisees before they can start their business. Training prepares the franchisee and their team to serve guests in a world-class facility while providing high-quality services. Regional workshops are there to keep the franchisees updated with new skills and strategies.

Wyndham strives to walk alongside franchisees from the grand opening the whole way until the franchise agreement ends. They will help you design a new hotel from scratch or convert your existing one to a Wyndham franchise. Wyndham will furnish the hotel with inexpensive but quality equipment and products sourced through its strategic sourcing program.

What Might Make a Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

Wyndham may be a go-to hotel for travelers and business individuals regardless of their financial standing. As a Wyndham franchisee, you may get value for your money by getting quality equipment and products for a glowing guest experience at a fairly affordable price.

To be part of the Wyndham team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Typical terms of agreement run for a renewable period of 20 years, and franchisees enjoy an exclusive territory for the entire term.

Wyndham offers full support to help you smoothly run your franchise. Through marketing and advertising, Wyndham will do its best to put your franchise on the map. Wyndham staff may help you set up a hotel website, social media pages, email marketing, and a loyalty program that motivates customers to make return visits to your location.

How To Open a Wyndham Franchise

To get started with your Wyndham franchise, you should fill out and submit a franchise request form. A company representative may get back to you to discuss the franchising details and help you choose the best location for your franchise.

Upon approval to be a Wyndham franchisee, you and your team will attend compulsory training at the Wyndham School of Hospitality Operations. Lastly, you will pay the initial investment and sign the agreement's legal documents in the presence of an attorney. Finally, you will be cleared to build a brand new Wyndham franchise or convert your old hotel into a Wyndham franchise.