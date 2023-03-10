Signing out of account, Standby...
#325 Ranked #293 last year
- Initial investment
-
$190K - $6.4M
- Units as of 2022
-
1,559 9% over 3 years
Days Inn by Wyndham, founded in 1970, is a major hotel chain in the U.S. and internationally. The company specializes in affordable, warm, and energetic hotel experiences. They are committed to ensuring everyone has a vibrant and calming hotel stay wherever they are, despite their reasons for being in a hotel. Whether it's business or pleasure, Days Inn by Wyndham offers a place to stay that meets most needs.
As one of the top hotel franchises in the U.S., Days Inn by Wyndham makes it a point to turn hotel stays into relaxing and comforting occasions.
For franchisees, making the world a little more relaxing while delving into the world of commercial real estate may be a constant bonus.
Why You May Want to Start a Days Inn by Wyndham Franchise
If you have ever found yourself wanting to get into the hotel industry, then opening a Days Inn by Wyndham franchise might be for you. This may be a fun business due to travel, business, family, and friendships. In most seasons, Days Inn by Wyndham has access to available clients. They are committed to providing economical, fun, relaxing hotel stays filled with good food and excellent service.
As one of the largest economy brands in hospitality, Days Inn by Wyndham has more than 1,600 locations worldwide. Over 1,400 of those locations are in the United States. Having been franchising since 1972 through various economic markets, they may have mastered the art of staying in business. You might choose to convert an existing place into a hotel or build a new one. Whether you're in a big city or small town, there's probably a location for you to open a Days Inn by Wyndham franchise.
Days Inn by Wyndham may also offer training on starting and running a business in the hotel industry and often provides support for their franchisees.
What Might Make Opening a Days Inn by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?
With the vibrant hospitality scene, you may begin seeing the family-oriented environment your business inspires. With the right advertising in the right market, your Days Inn by Wyndham hotel could become the place to be.
With their intensive training program and continual support, franchisees often have a business running in no time. The ideal franchisee has a passion for the hospitality industry and some business experience. The company values integrity and accountability in their franchisees, and sets out to make their hotel environments feel inclusive for all their employees.
How Do You Open a Days Inn by Wyndham Franchise?
You can usually open your own Days Inn by Wyndham franchise in a few simple steps. First, you'll want to access market availability in your area for a Days Inn by Wyndham franchise. During the process, you should be able to chat with a Days Inn by Wyndham representative who can give you more information on the brand, franchise locations, and the cost of opening a franchise.
Once you're ready to get started, franchisees usually undergo a financial and background check. Passing this evaluation is typically a major factor in approval. Franchisees usually go through a few days of initial training paired with multiple days of on-the-job training once they open a location.
Days Inn by Wyndham focuses on encouraging franchise owners to create a fun place to stay for their community. When you open the lobby doors to your Days Inn by Wyndham franchise, it'll be time to make a home away from home for your guests.
Company Overview
About Days Inn by Wyndham
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 1970
- Parent Company
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Leadership
- Geoff Ballotti, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1972 (51 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 1,559 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Days Inn by Wyndham franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $190,177 - $6,395,289
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3.8%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Days Inn by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Days Inn by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Up to 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41-81 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Days Inn by Wyndham? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Days Inn by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Days Inn by Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
