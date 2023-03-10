Days Inn by Wyndham

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#325 Ranked #293 last year
Initial investment
$190K - $6.4M
Units as of 2022
1,559 9% over 3 years
Days Inn by Wyndham, founded in 1970, is a major hotel chain in the U.S. and internationally. The company specializes in affordable, warm, and energetic hotel experiences. They are committed to ensuring everyone has a vibrant and calming hotel stay wherever they are, despite their reasons for being in a hotel. Whether it's business or pleasure, Days Inn by Wyndham offers a place to stay that meets most needs.

As one of the top hotel franchises in the U.S., Days Inn by Wyndham makes it a point to turn hotel stays into relaxing and comforting occasions.

For franchisees, making the world a little more relaxing while delving into the world of commercial real estate may be a constant bonus.

Why You May Want to Start a Days Inn by Wyndham Franchise

If you have ever found yourself wanting to get into the hotel industry, then opening a Days Inn by Wyndham franchise might be for you. This may be a fun business due to travel, business, family, and friendships. In most seasons, Days Inn by Wyndham has access to available clients. They are committed to providing economical, fun, relaxing hotel stays filled with good food and excellent service.

As one of the largest economy brands in hospitality, Days Inn by Wyndham has more than 1,600 locations worldwide. Over 1,400 of those locations are in the United States. Having been franchising since 1972 through various economic markets, they may have mastered the art of staying in business. You might choose to convert an existing place into a hotel or build a new one. Whether you're in a big city or small town, there's probably a location for you to open a Days Inn by Wyndham franchise.

Days Inn by Wyndham may also offer training on starting and running a business in the hotel industry and often provides support for their franchisees.

What Might Make Opening a Days Inn by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

With the vibrant hospitality scene, you may begin seeing the family-oriented environment your business inspires. With the right advertising in the right market, your Days Inn by Wyndham hotel could become the place to be. 

With their intensive training program and continual support, franchisees often have a business running in no time. The ideal franchisee has a passion for the hospitality industry and some business experience. The company values integrity and accountability in their franchisees, and sets out to make their hotel environments feel inclusive for all their employees. 

How Do You Open a Days Inn by Wyndham Franchise?

You can usually open your own Days Inn by Wyndham franchise in a few simple steps. First, you'll want to access market availability in your area for a Days Inn by Wyndham franchise. During the process, you should be able to chat with a Days Inn by Wyndham representative who can give you more information on the brand, franchise locations, and the cost of opening a franchise.

Once you're ready to get started, franchisees usually undergo a financial and background check. Passing this evaluation is typically a major factor in approval. Franchisees usually go through a few days of initial training paired with multiple days of on-the-job training once they open a location.

Days Inn by Wyndham focuses on encouraging franchise owners to create a fun place to stay for their community. When you open the lobby doors to your Days Inn by Wyndham franchise, it'll be time to make a home away from home for your guests.

Company Overview

About Days Inn by Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1970
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1972 (51 years)
# of employees at HQ
8,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1,559 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Days Inn by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$190,177 - $6,395,289
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.8%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Days Inn by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing
Days Inn by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Days Inn by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Days Inn by Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #325 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

