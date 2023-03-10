Days Inn by Wyndham, founded in 1970, is a major hotel chain in the U.S. and internationally. The company specializes in affordable, warm, and energetic hotel experiences. They are committed to ensuring everyone has a vibrant and calming hotel stay wherever they are, despite their reasons for being in a hotel. Whether it's business or pleasure, Days Inn by Wyndham offers a place to stay that meets most needs.

As one of the top hotel franchises in the U.S., Days Inn by Wyndham makes it a point to turn hotel stays into relaxing and comforting occasions.

For franchisees, making the world a little more relaxing while delving into the world of commercial real estate may be a constant bonus.

Why You May Want to Start a Days Inn by Wyndham Franchise

If you have ever found yourself wanting to get into the hotel industry, then opening a Days Inn by Wyndham franchise might be for you. This may be a fun business due to travel, business, family, and friendships. In most seasons, Days Inn by Wyndham has access to available clients. They are committed to providing economical, fun, relaxing hotel stays filled with good food and excellent service.

As one of the largest economy brands in hospitality, Days Inn by Wyndham has more than 1,600 locations worldwide. Over 1,400 of those locations are in the United States. Having been franchising since 1972 through various economic markets, they may have mastered the art of staying in business. You might choose to convert an existing place into a hotel or build a new one. Whether you're in a big city or small town, there's probably a location for you to open a Days Inn by Wyndham franchise.

Days Inn by Wyndham may also offer training on starting and running a business in the hotel industry and often provides support for their franchisees.

What Might Make Opening a Days Inn by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

With the vibrant hospitality scene, you may begin seeing the family-oriented environment your business inspires. With the right advertising in the right market, your Days Inn by Wyndham hotel could become the place to be.

With their intensive training program and continual support, franchisees often have a business running in no time. The ideal franchisee has a passion for the hospitality industry and some business experience. The company values integrity and accountability in their franchisees, and sets out to make their hotel environments feel inclusive for all their employees.

How Do You Open a Days Inn by Wyndham Franchise?

You can usually open your own Days Inn by Wyndham franchise in a few simple steps. First, you'll want to access market availability in your area for a Days Inn by Wyndham franchise. During the process, you should be able to chat with a Days Inn by Wyndham representative who can give you more information on the brand, franchise locations, and the cost of opening a franchise.

Once you're ready to get started, franchisees usually undergo a financial and background check. Passing this evaluation is typically a major factor in approval. Franchisees usually go through a few days of initial training paired with multiple days of on-the-job training once they open a location.

Days Inn by Wyndham focuses on encouraging franchise owners to create a fun place to stay for their community. When you open the lobby doors to your Days Inn by Wyndham franchise, it'll be time to make a home away from home for your guests.