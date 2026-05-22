Americans Can’t Spell ‘Business’ — These Are the 9 Other Words They Struggle With, According to Google

Listen to this post

Before you fire off that email to your team, you might want to spell-check a few words. New research from Unscramblerer.com analyzed Google search data for “how to spell” and found that “business” ranks as the fourth most misspelled word in America, with 123,600 searches between January and May 2026. The culprit? That darn silent “i” that trips people up.

The top spot goes to “bougie,” followed by “favorite” and “through.” Other commonly misspelled words include “tomorrow,” “because,” “definitely,” and “beautiful.”

The research also broke down the most misspelled words by state. Alabama, Maryland, Mississippi and Wisconsin all struggle the most with “business.” Georgia, Oklahoma and Wyoming can’t spell “chihuahua.” North Carolina and Virginia get all tangled up with “spaghetti.”

A spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com said reliance on autocorrect deteriorates spelling ability over time. “To combat this digital amnesia, we encourage everybody to search for the correct spelling when doubt arises,” they said. “Use it or lose it.”