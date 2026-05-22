With Regulations Squeezing Airbnb’s Core Business, the Company’s CEO Just Said a Single Word That No One Expected

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Customers can now get their groceries delivered through…Airbnb. If that sounds strange, blame regulations.

CEO Brian Chesky announced Wednesday that the company is expanding into travel services, reports the New York Post, adding grocery delivery through Instacart, boutique hotels, car rentals, luggage storage, tours, and airport pickups to its platform. The shift comes as regulations have squeezed Airbnb’s core business in major markets. Spain hit the company with a $75 million fine over non-compliant listings. New York banned nearly all short-term private rentals in 2023. Barcelona is letting thousands of rental licenses expire in 2028. Paris stepped up its crackdown in 2026.

“We know that a home is not right for every type of trip, like when you’re searching for an Airbnb, like in New York, and none are available,” Chesky said at their San Francisco headquarters. “In this case, the best option might just be…hotel! That’s right, I said it.”