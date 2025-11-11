Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Improve your authority and visibility beyond your website by showing up consistently on trusted review platforms, trade publications, forum discussions, major media outlets and even niche authoritative blogs.

Make your website easy for both AI tools and Google to understand with clear titles, headings and copy that spell out what you do and who you help.

Create bottom-of-funnel content, like comparison posts and product roundups, that answer buyer questions and position your brand as the credible choice.

Two years ago, attracting new B2B customers online was pretty straightforward. You’d create helpful, SEO-optimized content, rank in one of Google’s top three spots for your target keywords and most likely capture 18% to 40% of clicks for those terms.

But now, and heading into 2026, AI search tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and even Google’s own AI Overviews and AI Mode are changing how people search, discover and decide which vendor fits their needs.

Higher Visibility surveyed 1,500 people to understand how search behavior is evolving in 2025. 71.5% have used AI tools for search, particularly for product comparisons and recommendations, to support buying decisions.

This same behavior — using AI to narrow down options — is likely happening in your industry. But when buyers ask AI tools for recommendations and your business isn’t on that list, you lose a high-intent buyer at the exact moment they’re ready to decide.

That’s why you need to optimize for both search engines and AI tools, so your business shows up wherever buyers are looking. Here are four ways to do it.

1. Build authority beyond your website

When AI tools decide which vendors to recommend, they don’t just look at your website. They scan several sources, such as review platforms, trade publications, Reddit discussions, social media posts, major media outlets and authoritative blogs.

Research from Profound, which analyzed 680 million AI citations, found that community platforms such as Reddit and review sites like G2 frequently appear in AI-generated answers across ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews.

The more consistent, high-quality mentions you have across these trusted sources, the more likely AI tools are to recognize, cite and recommend your business.

Even Google now surfaces Reddit threads, review sites and community discussions more prominently in search results, especially for commercial and product-related queries, making this strategy valuable for traditional SEO and AI.

To build authority beyond your website, ensure your mentions consistently reflect what your brand is known for and the specific problems your product solves. This consistency helps AI tools accurately categorize and recommend you.

Here’s how:

Claim and optimize your profiles on reliable review sites like G2 and Capterra for software or Clutch for agencies. Keep your business descriptions and summaries on these sites consistent, and encourage happy customers to leave detailed reviews that mention specific results and use cases.

Join relevant Reddit communities or industry forums where your buyers hang out. Contribute thoughtful answers, share resources, and give genuine advice before ever mentioning your product. Once you’ve built trust (and if you already have an engaged audience), you can start your own subreddit — like Semrush did with r/Semrush — to connect directly with users and share insights.

Pitch your insights to industry publications and trade journals your buyers actually read. Be a helpful source by offering original data, examples or expert commentary that journalists can quote in their articles.

2. Make your website easy for AI to understand

AI tools read your site the same way Google does by scanning your titles, headings and content to figure out what you do and who you help.

Start with what appears in your browser tab or when someone shares your homepage link — your meta title and description. These are among the first signals that tell both search engines and AI tools what your business is about.

Say you’re a cybersecurity company for financial institutions. If your homepage title just says “Home | [Company Name],” it doesn’t really tell anyone — or any AI system — what you do. A better version would be “[Company Name] | Cybersecurity Solutions for Banks and Financial Institutions.” That way, both people and search engines instantly understand what your company offers and who it’s for.

Apply the same clarity to your headings and page copy on your homepage, product pages and use case pages using these principles:

Format your H2 and H3 headings as questions buyers actually ask, such as “How does [your product] work?” or “What makes [your solution] different?”

Use bullet points to highlight product features, benefits or step-by-step instructions rather than writing everything in dense blocks of text.

Include screenshots of your product and write descriptive captions that explain what each image shows. For example, instead of simply labeling an image as “Dashboard,” use a caption like “Dashboard showing monthly usage trends.”

Add an FAQ section that reflects how buyers naturally phrase their questions when using AI tools or search engines. Answer questions with the most important information in the first sentence, then expand on the details below.

3. Create content that answers real buyer questions

AI and Google’s algorithms both prioritize content that’s helpful, credible and experience-driven. Rather than stuffing your content with keywords, focus on genuinely answering the questions your buyers are asking when they’re looking for solutions like yours.

The best way to find these questions is to look at what your buyers already ask in real life. Review your sales call notes, customer emails and support tickets. You can also check forums like Reddit, Quora or industry Slack groups to see how people describe their problems in their own words.

Then turn these into bottom-of-funnel (BOFU) content — the kind that helps buyers compare options, evaluate features and make their final choice. Two BOFU formats that consistently get cited by AI tools and rank well on Google include:

Comparison posts: Write honest, in-depth pieces like “[Your product] vs. [Competitor]” that clearly explain the differences in features, pricing, use cases and integrations. This helps AI tools pull accurate information about your product when people ask questions. It also ensures how your strengths are presented, instead of leaving it up to competitors and review platforms.

Product roundups: Create helpful, curated lists like “Best [solution type] for [specific use case].” These guides make it easy for buyers to explore their options and give AI tools a solid source to reference.

For each piece of content, open by immediately addressing the specific pain point your buyer cares about. Then explain in detail what makes your product stand out and for what use cases, while being honest about how competitors compare.

4. Distribute your content where AI tools actually look

Google and generative AI tools also index LinkedIn posts, YouTube videos, Medium articles and forums where your buyers are already searching for answers.

Make it easy for them to find you on those platforms by doing the following:

Turn written guides into YouTube explainer videos or walkthroughs

Repurpose your best blog posts into LinkedIn carousels with key takeaways

Share your expertise in subreddits or Quora threads where buyers ask questions

The more places you show up with helpful content, the more likely AI tools are to discover, index and recommend you when buyers search for solutions.

As you implement these strategies, track your visibility by periodically searching for your product category on ChatGPT and Perplexity to see if you show up.

You can also monitor your Google Analytics for referral traffic from chatgpt.com, perplexity.ai and claude.ai to see what’s showing up or not and adjust your digital content marketing strategy accordingly to build authority and trust long-term.