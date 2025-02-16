AI Is Transforming the Workplace — Including Social Media Marketing. Here's How Businesses Can Actually Use It.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the last couple of years, artificial intelligence (AI) has continued to dominate the headlines. A steady stream of investments and available human capital have allowed the industry to expand at a seemingly breakneck pace.

Outside of the widespread adoption of these tools among consumers, organizations, big and small, have taken the liberty of investing in and utilizing AI-powered applications to improve, automate and analyze various business processes.

In 2023, estimates indicated that around 34% of all business-related functions were already being performed and completed by machines. Similarly, those companies that have integrated AI tools into their operations could facilitate an increase in labor productivity by 1.5 percentage points over the next decade.

The possibilities are endless, but more than this, artificial intelligence's opportunities to transform social media management for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) will provide valuable benefits that could bolster customer engagement and scalability.

The future of social media and AI

The significant presence of AI-powered tools across social media applications should emphasize business needs, deliver accurate customer data and enhance social media strategies.

In-depth content and post analysis

This year will be a turning point for artificial intelligence in aiding SMEs in decoding what works on their social media. A series of new tools will help business owners, along with entrepreneurs track different facets of their social media posts such as engagement rates, clicks and demographics.

These tools may already exist in some capacity, but in 2025, AI-powered software will supercharge these applications, helping business owners understand these insights more clearly and allowing them to refine their social media strategies. Using AI-enabled analytics will assist in changing the way businesses reach their customers, and ultimately how they use different social media platforms.

AI-powered advertising campaigns

AI-powered advertising is becoming increasingly frequent, especially among enterprises looking to leverage machine-driven capabilities to target audiences, and better understand how consumers interact with different ads across various social media platforms.

Not only will AI-powered ad campaigns provide more in-depth insights into customer engagement, but they could become a cost-effective alternative to traditional methods. Advertising on search engines has become an immensely expensive exercise, with around 61% of industries reporting a year-over-year increase in cost-per-click (CPC) between 2022 and 2023. AI will ensure that businesses have access to the appropriate ad campaign resources to meet their needs. These applications will help reduce human intervention and further cut down on advertising costs.

User experience personalization

Year over year, customers continue to demand tailored experiences throughout the advertising and buying process. Companies previously relied on robust social media marketing data to understand customer behavior, and further modify interactions to meet these preferences. Personalization not only improves engagement but also helps to foster a more authentic customer-business relationship.

This year, AI-powered analytics, alongside AI customer-driven services will provide SMEs insights into customer preferences, engagement activities and more advanced individual user experiences. These actions could enable smaller businesses to deliver more personalized social media advertising at scale. Tailored experiences allow SMEs to connect with new customers, and further establish their footprint within new audiences.

Refined AI-enabled algorithms

Until recently, algorithms helped understand online user preferences, tailoring content towards their interactions and showing them more of the similar content on their feed. This remains true, however, new advancements in artificial intelligence will enable algorithms to study users' demographics and preferences more accurately to deliver more personalized content on their social media pages.

More refined algorithms will bring SMEs closer to understanding their customers and encourage them to create content that's relevant to their target audience and their business needs. Furthermore, these insights will help to analyze the different elements of each post. Hashtags, keywords, and media will continue to remain relevant to the overall success and engagement of posts, as more customers begin to use social media as a search engine.

Social media as search engines

A recent survey highlights that across most age groups, users are turning to social media as a primary search engine. Roughly 66% of 18-26-year-olds, 60% of 27-34-year-olds and 62% of 35-42-year-olds frequently use social media for searches. Older users, 58 years and older tend to make more use of Facebook, compared to younger users that frequent platforms such as Instagram or TikTok.

Yes, social media has become a popular search engine among users searching for anything from brands, products and services to breaking news. Leveraging the change in search habits would allow SMEs to change their content curation to allow for more visually immersive content to feature in users' search results. With AI-enabled applications, SMEs can have better insight regarding customer preferences, and tailor content experiences to match with customer platform usage.

Supercharged content moderation

2025 will be a big year for content moderation. In recent years, prominent companies have started using content moderation tools to track online reviews and to maintain a positive online presence. Content moderation helps to track what users are sharing about a company, and makes it easier for brands to spot fake or harmful content related to their business.

SMEs are taking the same approach. AI is helping to supercharge how content moderation tools are working, and using machine learning tools will help them detect misinformation, fake news or negative reviews quickly. In turn, this will allow SMEs more time to respond to negative customer feedback, while having more control over different social media channels. Content moderation is a quick and efficient way to resolve negative feedback and further minimize the spread of misinformation or harmful content.

Final thoughts

In 2025, small and medium enterprises will take more advantage of artificial intelligence, helping to supercharge their advertising efforts, but more importantly, deliver robust social media marketing strategies. Through these applications, SMEs will have more control over their content, allowing them to deliver personalized content to users and create tailored experiences. AI-powered social media marketing will uncover new opportunities in the marketplace while helping build relationships between customers and businesses.