AI Marketing Is Flooding Social Media. Here's How to Make Sure You Don't Get Lost in the Robotic Noise. Content overload from AI is the new normal. Marketing guru Mari Smithen shares strategies for navigating the AI revolution and getting your messaging across.

By Ben Angel

Key Takeaways

  • How to stand out in a flood of AI-generated content on social media.
  • Accelerate your productivity and profitability with this 7-step prompt formula.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What if I told you there was an invisible wolf at your marketing door? A force so disruptive, so transformative, that it will forever change how you work, sell, relate to customers, and even perceive reality itself. That wolf is artificial intelligence (AI) - and in this episode, marketing titan Mari Smith and I, Ben Angel, author of The Wolf Is at the Door, sound the alarm on AI's seismic impact.

Mari, the "Queen of Facebook," brings her trademark passion for authentic relationship marketing, emphasizing transparency and ethical practices as AI's influence grows. We explore AI's double-edged sword — the looming threats of deep fakes eroding public trust, the degradation of AI-generated content over time, and the complex legal terrain of copyrighting AI outputs. However, I also provide valuable insights into optimizing AI performance through strategic prompt engineering techniques.

While the possibilities of AI are immense, we both underscore the need for a balanced, mindful approach. This means avoiding overreliance on AI while advocating for proactive regulation to ensure this powerful technology uplifts humanity. With thought-provoking perspectives and practical advice, this episode aims to equip marketing leaders to navigate the AI revolution wisely by creating content anchored in core human values.

About Beyond Unstoppable

Hosted by bestselling author Ben Angel, Beyond Unstoppable is a transformative exploration of biology, psychology and technology. Learn from world-renowned experts like Jim Kwik, Amy Porterfield, Mari Smith and Jason Feifer. Dive into advanced AI tools, biohacking, and strategies to make you unstoppable.

Subscribe to Beyond Unstoppable: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

