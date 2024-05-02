Content overload from AI is the new normal. Marketing guru Mari Smithen shares strategies for navigating the AI revolution and getting your messaging across.

What if I told you there was an invisible wolf at your marketing door? A force so disruptive, so transformative, that it will forever change how you work, sell, relate to customers, and even perceive reality itself. That wolf is artificial intelligence (AI) - and in this episode, marketing titan Mari Smith and I, Ben Angel, author of The Wolf Is at the Door, sound the alarm on AI's seismic impact.

Mari, the "Queen of Facebook," brings her trademark passion for authentic relationship marketing, emphasizing transparency and ethical practices as AI's influence grows. We explore AI's double-edged sword — the looming threats of deep fakes eroding public trust, the degradation of AI-generated content over time, and the complex legal terrain of copyrighting AI outputs. However, I also provide valuable insights into optimizing AI performance through strategic prompt engineering techniques.

While the possibilities of AI are immense, we both underscore the need for a balanced, mindful approach. This means avoiding overreliance on AI while advocating for proactive regulation to ensure this powerful technology uplifts humanity. With thought-provoking perspectives and practical advice, this episode aims to equip marketing leaders to navigate the AI revolution wisely by creating content anchored in core human values.

