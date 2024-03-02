Who Owns The Rights to Your AI-Generated Content? Not, It's Not You. Uncover The Scary Truth That Puts AI Users At Risk. The realization that copyright laws do not protect AI-generated material might come as a shock to many.

By Ben Angel

Key Takeaways

  • Discover the shocking truths about AI and copyright.
  • Learn the difference between the right and wrong ways to utilize generative AI.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

AI detection in workplaces will be standard to safeguard company assets. Employees and consultants may face repercussions for passing off AI-generated content as original.

In this eye-opening video, Ben Angel delves deep into a critical issue that every content creator, marketer, designer, consultant and author needs to be aware of: AI copyright. A recent report from Copyleaks has brought to light that a staggering 60% of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 outputs contain elements of plagiarism. But there's more to the story.

The evolving landscape of artificial intelligence is transforming how we create content and develop products and services. However, the realization that copyright laws do not protect AI-generated material might come as a shock to many. This lack of protection opens the door wide to rampant plagiarism and unauthorized resale, leaving original creators without legal recourse.

Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years.

