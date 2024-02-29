On this episode of "Beyond Unstoppable," we unpack the secret art of embracing setbacks with Amy Shoenthal, journalist, marketing executive, and author of "The Setback Cycle."

In the early hours, an unexpected knock from the FBI confronted Amy Nelson, a test not just of her nerve but her resilience. This encounter marks the starting point of a compelling "Beyond Unstoppable" episode, where host Ben Angel and guest Amy Shoenthal delve into the heart of resilience in entrepreneurship.

In her new book The Setback Cycle and during this conversation, Shoenthal explores how low moments like the one she experienced, far from ending careers, can redefine and strengthen them. Through Nelson's story, this episode unpacks the essence of turning adversity into an advantage, a narrative every entrepreneur needs to hear.

