Your Lowest Moments Can Pave the Way for a Creative Rebirth. Here's How to Master Setbacks. On this episode of "Beyond Unstoppable," we unpack the secret art of embracing setbacks with Amy Shoenthal, journalist, marketing executive, and author of "The Setback Cycle."

By Ben Angel

Key Takeaways

  • Hear Amy Nelson's startling encounter with the FBI.
  • Learn strategies to sidestep the pitfalls of "toxic positivity."
  • A real-world test of our adaptability in the face of the pandemic that can help you prepare for the future.
  • Dive deep into the four intriguing stages of the Setback Cycle.
In the early hours, an unexpected knock from the FBI confronted Amy Nelson, a test not just of her nerve but her resilience. This encounter marks the starting point of a compelling "Beyond Unstoppable" episode, where host Ben Angel and guest Amy Shoenthal delve into the heart of resilience in entrepreneurship.

In her new book The Setback Cycle and during this conversation, Shoenthal explores how low moments like the one she experienced, far from ending careers, can redefine and strengthen them. Through Nelson's story, this episode unpacks the essence of turning adversity into an advantage, a narrative every entrepreneur needs to hear.

