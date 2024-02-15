Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you find yourself struggling to maintain focus and productivity in your personal and professional life? The fast-paced and ever-changing world we live in can make it challenging to tap into our full potential. Fortunately, we can optimize our cognitive abilities and thrive by finding solutions that work best for us.

So says this week's guest, Dr. Gregory Kelly, who is an expert in advanced clinical nutrition and has contributed to the field of mental health. In our conversation with Dr. Kelly, he emphasized the importance of establishing a solid foundation for focus and productivity by addressing fundamental aspects such as sleep and nutrition. By understanding the body's natural rhythms and the role of sleep in regulating cognitive function, we can create a better environment for our brains to function optimally.

Related: The Biohackers Guide to Getting Things Done In Times of Uncertainty

Additionally, nootropics – substances that enhance cognitive function and support brain health – can help fill nutritional gaps. Dr. Kelly has a deep understanding of cognitive systems and neurotransmitters, which he uses to formulate nootropic stacks holistically that upgrade various cognitive functions.

Related: 13 Ways to Supercharge Your Focus, Increase Motivation and Boost Drive

Dr. Kelly also shed light on the importance of attention restoration and its impact on creativity because our brains require periodic breaks to restore attentional and cognitive capabilities. He shared his personal practices for attention restoration, such as taking walks in nature and engaging in kinesthetic activities. Dr. Kelly also highlighted the role of adaptogens, such as bacopa and alpha-GPC, in calming the brain and restoring focus.

If Ben Angel's Beyond Unstoppable lights up your day, please take a moment to rate and review the podcast! This is a great way to support our mission of empowering more individuals like you to supercharge their lives and businesses. What's more, don't forget to follow the podcast if you haven't already. We're spicing things up with lots of bonus episodes."

About Beyond Unstoppable

Hosted by bestselling author Ben Angel, Beyond Unstoppable is a transformative exploration into biology, psychology, and technology. Learn from world-renowned experts like Jim Kwik, Amy Porterfield, Mari Smith, and Jason Feifer. Dive into advanced AI tools, biohacking, and strategies to make you unstoppable.

Subscribe to Beyond Unstoppable: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google