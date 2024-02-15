How to Upgrade Your Brain to Boost Focus and Productivity Discover the secrets to optimal brain health and cognition with leading expert Dr. Gregory Kelly.

By Ben Angel

Key Takeaways

  • Optimal brain function and cognition depend on getting enough sleep, whereas inadequate or lack of sleep can negatively impact focus and memory.
  • To support brain health and cognitive function, nootropics containing nutrients like choline and essential fatty acids can fill nutritional gaps.
  • Taking attention restoration breaks, especially in natural surroundings, can help restore focus and boost creativity while improving cognitive performance.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you find yourself struggling to maintain focus and productivity in your personal and professional life? The fast-paced and ever-changing world we live in can make it challenging to tap into our full potential. Fortunately, we can optimize our cognitive abilities and thrive by finding solutions that work best for us.

So says this week's guest, Dr. Gregory Kelly, who is an expert in advanced clinical nutrition and has contributed to the field of mental health. In our conversation with Dr. Kelly, he emphasized the importance of establishing a solid foundation for focus and productivity by addressing fundamental aspects such as sleep and nutrition. By understanding the body's natural rhythms and the role of sleep in regulating cognitive function, we can create a better environment for our brains to function optimally.

Related: The Biohackers Guide to Getting Things Done In Times of Uncertainty

Additionally, nootropics – substances that enhance cognitive function and support brain health – can help fill nutritional gaps. Dr. Kelly has a deep understanding of cognitive systems and neurotransmitters, which he uses to formulate nootropic stacks holistically that upgrade various cognitive functions.

Related: 13 Ways to Supercharge Your Focus, Increase Motivation and Boost Drive

Dr. Kelly also shed light on the importance of attention restoration and its impact on creativity because our brains require periodic breaks to restore attentional and cognitive capabilities. He shared his personal practices for attention restoration, such as taking walks in nature and engaging in kinesthetic activities. Dr. Kelly also highlighted the role of adaptogens, such as bacopa and alpha-GPC, in calming the brain and restoring focus.

If Ben Angel's Beyond Unstoppable lights up your day, please take a moment to rate and review the podcast! This is a great way to support our mission of empowering more individuals like you to supercharge their lives and businesses. What's more, don't forget to follow the podcast if you haven't already. We're spicing things up with lots of bonus episodes."

About Beyond Unstoppable

Hosted by bestselling author Ben Angel, Beyond Unstoppable is a transformative exploration into biology, psychology, and technology. Learn from world-renowned experts like Jim Kwik, Amy Porterfield, Mari Smith, and Jason Feifer. Dive into advanced AI tools, biohacking, and strategies to make you unstoppable.

Subscribe to Beyond Unstoppable: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Ben Angel, a bestselling author, has been predicting future trends spanning across business, health, technology, and marketing for nearly two decades. His remarkable bibliography includes titles such as 'Unstoppable – A 90-Day Plan to Biohack Your Mind and Body for Success', and now, he breaks new ground in the era of artificial intelligence with, 'The Wolf is at The Door - How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven Era.' Download your free chapter from Ben's latest book now, & order your copy today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Beyond Unstoppable

How to Upgrade Your Brain to Boost Focus and Productivity

Unlock Your Mind's Potential With AI and Brainwave Training

AI-Powered Digital Marketing Raises Concerns Over User Privacy and Job Loss. But Mari Smith Says It's Not All Doom and Gloom.

Jim Kwik's Strategies for Upgrading Your Brain By Using AI

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Productivity Focus Lifestyle Personal Growth Health and Wellness Mental Health nootropics

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Mastering the Skill of Convincing Stakeholders to Approve and Execute Ideas

There's a big difference between approval-seeking and being your own biggest advocate.

By Mary Hubbard
By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

These Are the Highest-Paying Side Hustles for a Single Day of Work

Earn the most money in the least amount of time.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

TikTok's CEO Is an Honorary Chair at the 2024 Met Gala

Conde Nast's Chief Content Offer, Anna Wintour, made the announcement Thursday.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

For Years, This Black Founder Learned an Uncommon But Essential Craft on the Side. Now His Creations Are Beloved By Celebrity Chefs — and Can Sell for More Than $1,000.

A chance encounter with a legendary knifemaker would lead Quintin Middleton, owner of Middleton Made Knives, to follow his long-time passion into business.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

3 Business Basics to Remember in 2024

Here are three fundamental tips that will help every SMB this year.

By Paul Burke