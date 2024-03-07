An AI Scam Stole 3 Million Site Visitors. Business Clones Are Pirating Services. Here's How to Prep Yourself for Alarming Trends in AI. These chilling AI trends aren't just making waves, they're flipping the boat entirely.

By Ben Angel

Key Takeaways

  • How a sophisticated AI SEO scheme siphoned off 3 million website visitors, sending shockwaves through the entrepreneurial community.
  • In an era where content is mass-produced at an unprecedented scale by AI, learn the secrets to making your brand's voice not just heard, but unforgettable amidst a sea of digital noise.
  • Get front-row seats to the courtroom dramas that could slam the brakes on ChatGPT.
  • What does the future of employment look like in a world where machines continue to ascend?
entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Will consumers clone your services to save money? It's already happening! In my new book, The Wolf is at The Door: How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World, and on this podcast episode, I peel back the curtains on AI developments to help prepare entrepreneurs for a future that is already here.

Welcome to a world where AI SEO hijackers plot to seize your web traffic and customers, unauthorized cloning becomes a chilling reality, and massive AI model failures lead to unexpected domino effects like lawsuits and more.

And, to celebrate the release of my brand new book, The Wolf is at The Door, I'm giving away a Free AI Success Kit, featuring a chapter from the book to help get you up to speed on the world of artificial intelligence fast.

If listening to this show lights up your day, please take a moment to rate and review the podcast! This is a great way to support my team's mission of empowering more individuals like you to supercharge their lives and businesses. What's more, don't forget to follow the podcast if you haven't already. Thanks!

About Beyond Unstoppable

Hosted by bestselling author Ben Angel, Beyond Unstoppable is a transformative exploration of biology, psychology and technology. Learn from world-renowned experts like Jim Kwik, Amy Porterfield, Mari Smith and Jason Feifer. Dive into advanced AI tools, biohacking, and strategies to make you unstoppable.

Subscribe to Beyond Unstoppable: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Beyond Unstoppable

Your Lowest Moments Can Pave the Way for a Creative Rebirth. Here's How to Master Setbacks.

Driving the Future: AI, Ethics and Jobs in the Age of Automation

How to Upgrade Your Brain to Boost Focus and Productivity

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Search Engine Optimization SEO Artificial Intelligence

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Highway Robbery': Burger Chain Slammed for 'Out of Control' Prices Amid Inflation

A Five Guys receipt is going viral on social media.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

This Retiree's Leisurely Side Hustle Makes $66,000 a Year and, 'You Don't Even Need to Go to High School to Do It'

Barbara Hill wanted a flexible, part-time job that would transition well into retirement. Now she mentors younger people who are making over $200,000 a year. Here's her insider's guide to getting started.

By Frances Dodds
Business Solutions

Save an Extra 20% to Streamline Voiceover Production for Your Business's Content

Micmonster AI Voiceovers comes with a wide range of voices reflecting a breadth of identities.

By Entrepreneur Store
Productivity

Having Time Management Problems? Then You Must Do One Thing to Avoid These 3 Consequences

If you feel you don't have enough time to do it all, you're not alone. But doing this one simple activity every week can and will change everything for you.

By Amy M Chambers
Side Hustle

How to Go From Side Hustle to 7-Figure Business and Beyond, According to 3 Women Who Did It

What starts as a way to earn extra cash just might launch you into full-time entrepreneurship — if you're strategic.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

Ground Floor to Sky High — The Unmatched Potential of Investing in Emerging Franchises

Every global business started with one store or restaurant. To get the best possible compounded returns on their investment, franchisees should consider emerging brands, which offer more support and growth potential at much lower costs.

By Dan Rowe