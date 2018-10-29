Focus

10 Healthy Habits for People Who Work Remotely
Health and Wellness

Stay focused and set boundaries.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
How to Biohack Your Way to Optimal Sleep and Increase Performance
Sleep

Use these five powerful strategies to improve your physical and mental performance.
Ben Angel | 1 min read
Sorry, Goldfish: People's Attention Spans Aren't Shrinking, They're Evolving
Focus

We're ignoring a lot of the torrent of information coming at us constantly, but we can focus just fine on what is important.
Nadjya Ghausi | 8 min read
I Built My Multimillion-Dollar Side-Hustle While Working a Full-Time Job and So Can You
Side Hustle

Juggling a side hustle alongside a full-time commitment will stretch you in every way possible, but the rewards are even more fulfilling.
Raj Jana | 7 min read
4 Ways to Increase Your Focus at Work
Focus

You've heard the claim about human attention spans versus those of goldfish. It's not true. But maintaining (human) focus is still a problem.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
12 Ways Millionaires Manage Their Time to Achieve Maximum Productivity
How to Become a Millionaire

The rule for productivity is that there are no hard and fast rules.It's about what works for you.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
18 Proven Ways to Stay Focused That Increase Productivity
Productivity

The only sure way to get everything done is to do one thing at a time.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
'It's Never Too Late' to Become a Bolder, Braver Version of Yourself, Says This C-Suite Executive -- Here Is Her Strategy.
Inspire Me

Shoprunner COO Stacey Bernhard reveals how she found the strength to walk away from solid jobs.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
8 Reasons Why Obsessive People Are More Likely to Be Successful
Entrepreneurs

It's entrepreneurial fuel.
Serenity Gibbons | 5 min read
Interruptions Are Inevitable, but With These Strategies, You Can Quickly Regain Focus
Focus

The ability to get your mind swiftly back on the project at hand is the next best thing to not being interrupted in the first place.
John Rampton | 4 min read

Focus is a key concept in the business world -- not only is it important to maintain focus during day-to-day operations, but entrepreneurs should also be able to focus on their long-term goals. The key to focus for entrepreneurs is finding a personalized method of retaining concentration over a sustained period of time. 

