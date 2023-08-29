A tool for relaxation and disengagement is now being used for concentration and focus, helping address the problem of noise in the office

In the bustling world of modern offices, distractions are a dime a dozen. The click-clack of keyboards, the distant chatter of colleagues, and the incessant ring of phones can create a cacophony that disrupts focus.

Enter the humble headphone, once seen as a symbol of disengagement, now a tool for concentration and productivity. A recent study by Sonarworks sheds light on this transformation, revealing fascinating insights into why and how people use headphones at work.

The melody of modern work: Headphone usage statistics