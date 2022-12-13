Productivity

Collaboration

How Entrepreneurs Can Leverage an Executive Assistant For Success and Peace of Mind

Roland Polzin

Roland Polzin

Roland Polzin

Side Hustle

4 Seasonal Side Hustles to Keep Your Pockets Jingling

Everyone can use some extra money before and after the holiday season, so bring on the side hustle!

Mary Hood

Mary Hood

Living

3 Ways to Achieve Superhuman Focus in 14 Days

Regardless of what goals you want to achieve in 2023 and beyond, there is one skill you'll need above all else.

Ben Angel

Ben Angel

Collaboration

The New Approach to Work Requires a New Approach to Trust

How to maintain high levels of trust in a remote, hybrid, or asynchronous workplace

Tom Medema

Tom Medema

Living

The Truth About Loneliness During the Holidays and 5 Tips For Coping

Feeling lonely is a common part of the entrepreneur and human experience, but that doesn't make loneliness easier to handle.

Larry Jones

Larry Jones

Living

5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Do This Holiday Season

Even though the holidays are stressful for some, take time to practice these habits, and you'll notice a change in 2023.

Kelly Hyman

Kelly Hyman

Science & Technology

What Millennials and Gen Z Users Expect from Their Online Experiences — and How to Give It to Them

With the change in preferences, come new generations of users who are more vocal about the changes and standards they wish to have within a design.

Goran Paun

Goran Paun

Leadership

2 Steps to Determine the Best Possible Solution to Any Problem

If you want effective and efficient solutions for any professional or personal problem, start with defining the proper scope and criteria.

Simin Cai, Ph.D.

Simin Cai, Ph.D.

Growing a Business

This Artist Who Made More Than $1 Million Teaching Online Classes Breaks Down How to Earn Big in 2023

Miriam Schulman, artist, author and founder of The Inspiration Place, wants to show you how to make a living off your creativity — because she's done it.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Culture

Why "Culture Eats Strategy For Breakfast" Misses the Point of a Truly Healthy Work Culture

Culture helps to empower employees and set a solid foundation for success. But, it isn't simply set and forgotten.

Tal Frankfurt

Tal Frankfurt