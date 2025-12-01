Tech Alone Won’t Shape the Future — Here’s Why We Need Human Influence

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Throughout the history of the world, every major technological breakthrough has led to a cultural reset, changing the way the world moves forever. Think about it. The printing press didn’t just improve information dissemination; it redefined communication across various verticals, from religion to politics. The steam engine didn’t just power industry; it ushered in a new era for humanity, redefining the meaning of labor and ambition. The radio didn’t just transmit sound; it redefined entertainment and pop culture. And so on.

Today, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and digital identity are all the rage in the technology world. Technological advances in these areas dominate the news headlines, and there is considerable expectation about how these new frontiers will change the world. However, while the entire world focuses on the development of these new technologies, far less attention is being directed to the culture that is rising alongside them.

There are severe implications to this, the most obvious being the risk of breeding a culture that is too narrow, too optimized and too influenced by code. If we are to avoid this reality, the next chapter of tech must be shaped not just by engineers and developers, but also by artists, storytellers and creatives.

Why culture needs to be designed, not assumed

A common misconception among world citizens is that technology is neutral. But that is far from the case. In reality, technology can be bent and shaped according to the will of its builders.

Every line of code, every interface and every network is embedded consciously or unconsciously with a set of values by its builders and designers, and these become the foundation on which it stands. We observed this phenomenon unfold in real-time during the rise of large language models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT, where researchers discovered that these models often perpetuated racist stereotypes.

Moreover, history itself demonstrates that, whether intentionally or unintentionally, culture has always changed in tune with technical advancement. Although the printing press made literacy more widely available, Renaissance philosophy, literature and art were crucial in helping communities understand and increase the significance of literacy. The Industrial Age brought forth the concept of mass production, but photography and film were the media that molded the cultural identity of the time, producing common stories, symbols and values.

Without creative voices, technology becomes merely functional. In their presence, it transforms into something more: a reflection of the human condition, infused with criticism, desire and purpose.

As the technological landscape continues to advance rapidly, we face a choice: whether to let the tools of AI, blockchain and digital identity define culture on their own, or whether we will design them in dialogue with art, history and imagination.

What it looks like when art and tech collide

The idea of art and tech coexisting alongside each other isn’t new. In fact, there is precedent that supports the argument that the best versions of technology have emerged when mixed with art. After all, across every wave of innovation, it was the creative projects that truly captured how exactly technology could reshape culture.

Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) demonstrated that blockchain could be more than just finance; it could also carry art, identity and community. AI-generated art has and continues to divide opinion across the globe, sparking important discussions over the freedom of new forms of expression versus the definition of ownership, originality and who has the authority to define creativity.

What this shows us is that culture should not be added to technology as an afterthought. Instead, it should be developed alongside the code that powers the technology. It is this logic that inspired the covenant idea, a framework for co-creating technology with cultural and artistic voices, shaping not only the tools themselves but the values they carry. Organizations like human.tech have begun exploring this idea, treating culture not as an afterthought but as a guiding principle.

What entrepreneurs can learn from this

The biggest takeaway from all this is that the most successful technologies rarely win on technical merit alone. Rather, they succeed because they strike a cultural chord. Because they feel intuitive, human, and alive in the context of people’s lives. That doesn’t happen by accident. It occurs when builders see technology not only as just engineering, but as storytelling.

There is a blueprint to achieving this. It starts by widening the circle of voices that shape a product from the start. When artists, designers and cultural thinkers are part of the process, they surface perspectives that engineers might overlook, such as symbolism, rituals, aesthetics and even friction points that determine whether something feels natural or foreign.

The founders and entrepreneurs who embrace this approach often discover that culture itself is a competitive edge. A product that speaks to people’s values and identities doesn’t just gain users; it builds communities.

If the next generation of technology is going to define how billions of people live, then it must also reflect the culture, creativity and humanity that make life worth living.

As we stand at the edge of a new frontier of technological advancement, the challenge is clear. Code alone cannot carry the weight of identity, creativity or community. The systems being built today will shape how billions of people live, and they must be designed to reflect more than efficiency or scale. They must reflect the culture, creativity and humanity that make life worth living.