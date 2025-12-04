Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways AI should amplify human judgment, not replace strategy, relationships or emotional intelligence.

Start small with AI, measure results, then scale what truly works.

There’s no denying that AI is reshaping how companies communicate with customers, media and investors. For business leaders, it’s not a matter of whether to adopt it but how to use it in a meaningful way that goes beyond hype.

A whopping 95% of generative AI pilots fail, according to a recent MIT study, and a lack of clear goals is a factor in many such failures. Leaders should focus on small, measurable use cases. Companies that treat AI as a strategic tool – not a silver bullet – and apply it as such will be best positioned to build credibility and stronger relationships with key audiences.

The biggest misconceptions CEOs have about AI in PR and communications

AI can enhance public relations (PR), but it doesn’t replace the need for human intelligence, empathy and strategy. Case in point: Imagine a startup CEO who decides to let her PR agency go after discovering that generative AI can write press releases. She uses ChatGPT to draft one release announcing a funding round and she then sends it directly to the newswire without a well-thought-out pitch strategy.

Not only does it get no coverage, but one journalist publicly calls it out on X for being tone-deaf and generic. The CEO learns the hard way that PR isn’t just about writing a release and lobbing it onto the newswire; it’s about relationships, media engagement strategy and timing.

Successful PR requires influence, trust and timing, all of which require human judgment. AI can streamline tasks like media monitoring, content drafting and audience targeting. However, it doesn’t understand nuance, emotional context or the reputational stakes behind every message.

Then there’s the problem of mistaking speed for strategy. A CEO at a mid-size tech firm asks the communications team to use AI to “churn out” weekly LinkedIn posts to boost executive visibility. While AI helps with consistency, the posts quickly feel repetitive and lack depth. Engagement drops.

A board member asks if the posts were AI-written, noting they “didn’t sound like her.” The CEO realizes that thought leadership isn’t about frequency; it’s about authenticity, and AI needs to be guided by real insights, not just keywords. Generative tools still require critical oversight to ensure accuracy, tone and alignment with brand voice.

Adopting AI

Business leaders should approach AI adoption strategically so that it builds credibility rather than creating risk or confusion with key audiences. Define for your team why you’re using AI in your communications strategy and set clear boundaries around how AI is used.

Establish editorial standards, review protocols and approval workflows that reflect the risks AI can introduce. For instance, use it to analyze sentiment, monitor competitor messaging or personalize outreach so that your human communication becomes more informed and impactful.

AI should support the strategic thinking and emotional intelligence of your comms team. Use it to generate ideas or drafts, but always ensure human oversight for tone, nuance and context.

AI has significantly elevated how we approach media monitoring, press outreach and personalized messaging. At our organization, we use platforms like Muck Rack and Hootsuite for real-time media monitoring and sentiment analysis, helping us stay ahead of the narrative and respond proactively. Muck Rack has been instrumental in automating PR workflows and identifying the right journalists for highly targeted outreach.

On the personalized communication front, we’ve integrated tools like Grammarly, which offers advanced grammar checking, paraphrasing and generative AI capabilities such as brainstorming and editing. We also use LinkedIn Sales Navigator to enhance lead generation, research and sales outreach.

I view these tools not as replacements but as force multipliers, allowing our teams to spend more time on high-value strategic work while AI manages scale, speed and precision. If you’re not yet integrating AI into these functions, you’re missing a significant competitive edge.

I recommend a step-by-step, intentional approach to AI adoption. Start by clearly defining why you’re using AI within your communications strategy. Anchor it in a real business problem, not just curiosity or trend-following, and articulate the measurable outcome you’re aiming to achieve.

Ask: What does success look like? How will we know it when we see it? From there, map out a realistic game plan with target milestones and timelines. Monitor progress closely, assess results and be prepared to pivot if needed. AI is a powerful tool, but like any investment, it needs strategic intent, not just excitement. Focus on value creation, not novelty.

AI assists, not replaces, people

AI enhances the work of PR professionals in terms of speed, scale, research and ideation – but it’s no silver bullet. No algorithm or system can replace the human intuition, nuance and relational skills that lie at the heart of PR.

Nor is it a good idea to implement AI just because it’s the current technology darling. Use the information above to clarify what is possible and what you’d like to achieve, then make concrete and measurable plans. That’s the formula for success when using AI for external comms.