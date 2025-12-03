Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Leaders perform better in the long term when they prioritize their physical health and daily well-being.

Consistent fitness routines improve stamina, focus, mental flexibility and confidence in high-pressure roles.

When leaders model wellness, it empowers employees and boosts organizational performance and ROI.

High performance starts with high capacity. Leaders can’t sustain results when running on fumes.

I would know. Years ago, I was a new mom and new VP when I passed out from exhaustion. Like many executives, I was “giving my all” while forgetting to put on my own oxygen mask first.

It was a wake-up call that ignoring my health wasn’t an option. Executive roles have always been demanding, but the relentless pace of the modern workplace has brought this more into focus. In the AI era, we’re driving a technological transformation that demands incredible personal energy and resilience.

It’s no surprise that more and more experts are highlighting the value of health in the workplace. Well-known leaders, including Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey and Mark Cuban, also credit exercise as a way to sustain their performance. There’s even a “Deadlift ETF” showing that companies led by gym-rat CEOs often outperform the S&P 500.



Of course, “fitness” takes many forms. Everyone’s path to wellbeing is different, but we all need practices that build endurance, clarity and calm. Which is why health, wellness, and, yes, even getting a bit buff, are strategic imperatives for many leaders. “Executive physicals” are becoming increasingly common as organizations recognize that leadership performance and health are deeply connected. In the coming years, I expect we’ll see a continued expansion of these programs into more comprehensive executive health and wellness initiatives.

As the President and CFO of a Fortune 500 company — as well as a wife, mom and board member on two boards — underperforming isn’t an option. So, fitness is non-negotiable, even when it’s challenging to make it happen. Here’s how I do it and the impact it’s had on my leadership.

Leading from strength

Every week, I make time for strength training, cardio and mobility work. I’m also insistent about my 10,000 daily steps. Of course, finding time isn’t easy — but with a little creativity, it can be done. You should see me pacing the aisles on long-haul flights or running up and down the stairs to the far bathroom in the house between meetings.

One strategy that’s worked is scheduling my main training days for Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. That way, I’m less likely to be travelling and risk missing a workout.

I also believe wellness shouldn’t be overcomplicated. Other execs famously wear the same outfit each day to avoid decision-fatigue. I do this with my diet — ensuring I always eat the same healthy lunch. Finally, I find opportunities to move and stay active wherever I can — taking a conference call on the treadmill or even scheduling a walking meeting.

The benefits have been transformative and go far beyond physical fitness:

1. Improved stamina and reduced stress

Between all the travel and long days of back-to-back meetings, stamina is crucial for me. Not only do I need to keep pushing, but I need to stay alert and effective. When I exercise consistently, I’m much more able to keep going at the tail end of a 12- or 14-hour day.

I’m also less stressed and find it easier to fall asleep when the day finally ends. Studies back this up: executives who exercise show lower cortisol levels and improved sleep patterns.

2. Better listener

Patience doesn’t come naturally when you’re running from one meeting to the next with a hundred items on your to-do list. One thing I struggle with is the urge to jump in and just get things done.

The energy I burn with my workouts makes me balanced and present. At a recent high-stakes leadership meeting, I was able to sit back and actually listen to what my colleagues had to say. When I finally did speak, I offered something much clearer and more helpful than what I would have blurted out.

3. I’m better at context-switching

You’d be hard pressed to find an enterprise leader who isn’t switching between tasks every 30 or 45 minutes. In one day, I’m going from preparing for earnings to attending customer events to technology planning.

Research shows fitness levels correlate with higher executive function, which means working memory and mental flexibility get a boost. For me, this has absolutely been the case: The mental noise quiets. Instead of dragging the last task or discussion into the next, I can focus entirely on whatever’s in front of me.

4. Boosted confidence

Confidence is a crucial trait for leaders. It’s not just about looking good, though that certainly doesn’t hurt. Strength translates into presence. Lifting weights has personally helped me take up both physical and professional space.

The discipline and power I build in the gym carries over into how I show up in a boardroom or on a conference stage.

Impact on employees

When employees see leaders prioritizing their own health and wellness, it permits them to do the same.

I recently got a text from a team member who was excited about hitting his fitness goals and wanted to let me know. Hearing about the positive impact was a proud leadership moment.

Increasingly, companies are getting serious about scaling a culture of wellness. For example, we hold an annual WellFest, a full week spotlighting the importance of movement, recovery and holistic wellbeing for every one of our more than 28,000 employees.

Studies show that workplace health initiatives dramatically improve team health and performance. Benefits can be almost immediate. In fact, the improved sleep, vigor and task focus that exercise delivers can lead to next-day results in job performance.

The fiscal ROI for these programs is also compelling: $3 in increased productivity for every $1 spent. Contrast this with the annual cost of exhausted staff: up to $21,000 per employee.

Redefining excellence

Jamie Dimon, CEO at JPMorgan Chase, tells his team that taking care of themselves may be one of their most important responsibilities as they build their careers.

I agree. Health is mission-critical. If we embrace the truth that “giving your all” is only possible when people are empowered to first take care of themselves, we can match the warp-speed demands of the modern workplace.

For leaders, the real edge isn’t stamina for one quarter. It’s the capacity to keep performing at a high level, year after year.