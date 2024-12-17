"If I never had to look in the mirror, I'd think I was 35," Cuban said.

Mark Cuban isn't ready to act his age.

Speaking in the new anti-aging science documentary "Longevity Hackers" (streaming on Amazon and Apple TV) the billionaire businessman of "Shark Tank" fame said he feels decades younger than his biological age of 66.

"60s are the new 40s," Cuban said."You see guys my age in their 60s that can look good, can be fit, and not be limited in terms of things that they do."

While some entrepreneurs are spending millions on anti-aging routines, what we know about Cuban's routine is relatively simple — and doesn't cost much to follow.

Here's what Cuban has said about the diet, exercise, and supplements that keep him feeling youthful.

He walks as much as possible — including on the set of 'Shark Tank'

Exercise has been a major part of Cuban's routine for years, and it's crucial to healthy aging.

"I actually work out more now than I did 10 years ago or 15 years ago because my body needs it more," he said.

The entrepreneur said he typically spends between 45 to 90 minutes in the gym, including plenty of cardio.

He also stays moving whenever possible. While Cuban is not slated to star on "Shark Tank" in 2025, he said previous seasons of the show were a great opportunity to get his steps in.

"Everybody else is taking the carts, the set is .35 miles away, and I'm walking back and forth so I'm walking two miles a day while we're shooting Shark Tank," he said.

Walking more is also linked to a longer, healthier life, and as little as 500 extra steps a day can make a difference, according to research.

He's a vegetarian

Cuban has followed a vegetarian diet since 2019.

"When you get older, food becomes more like medicine where you need the nutrients in order to be able to be your best self," he said.

Plant-based diets rich in nutrient-dense foods like greens, whole grains, nuts, and beans are linked to a longer life and lower risk of chronic diseases.

"What I eat really makes a difference in how everything in my body operates," Cuban said.

Cuban said he enjoys plant-based food — and he's invested in plenty of vegan and vegetarian food companies — but the downside is that it can make it tricky to dine out or attend events.

"I love being vegetarian. It can be weird when you're with a bunch of guys going to a steakhouse," he said.

He supplements with vitamin D and melatonin

Cuban rounds out his nutritional needs with daily supplements to reduce inflammation and improve sleep, he previously told Business Insider.

He supplements melatonin, a hormone naturally produced by the body to regulate its internal clock.

Cuban also takes vitamins D and E, both of which are linked to healthy aging. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, which is crucial for healthy bones while bolstering the immune system to lower the risk of cancer. Vitamin E also supports the immune system and lowers inflammation, reducing the stress on cells to potentially stave off age-related damage.

He said being able to invest in his health with simple, daily habits has paid dividends by allowing him to keep up with the activities in his life that matter.

"To me, aging is just being who are you regardless of what the number is," Cuban said.