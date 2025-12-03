Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Instead of avoiding disruption, learn to work with it and find opportunity inside the uncertainty.

Staying curious and learning to read the early signs in the market allows you to discover new growth opportunities and make proactive adjustments.

The most resilient companies have turned adaptation into a habit. They expect disruption, plan for it and use it to refine their focus.

In a world defined by volatility, success often depends on how leaders interpret change. The strongest companies are not those that avoid disruption but those that learn to work with it and find opportunity inside the uncertainty.

I have seen how disruption touches every part of global business. A new regulation can change who my company buys from and who it sells to. A shipping route can close overnight. A competitor can introduce a new technology that redefines how the market operates. A new government policy can change our future-forward strategy.

At first, these moments can feel uneasy. They often arrive without warning and with immediate consequences. Yet over time, I have come to see them as a normal and even productive part of growth. Each disruption gets rid of old assumptions and forces a reassessment of how we work, trade and think.

Disruption is not destructive. Sometimes it is the only way to move forward.

Finding clarity in the noise

For my firm BGN, for example, when a major trade route suddenly changes or closes, supply chains can falter. Costs rise, and logistics become complicated. During those times, the easy reaction is to protect what you have and wait for stability to return. But experience has shown me that the first step toward clarity is to stay curious.

Moments like these have opened doors to new regions and partnerships. Adjusting routes led us to explore opportunities we had not prioritized before. The pressure to adapt encouraged us to strengthen our network and deepen collaboration with local partners. What began as a challenge often became the catalyst for our next phase of growth.

Change invites us to look more closely at what we can improve. When leaders take that approach, disruption becomes less of a storm to survive and more of a landscape to navigate.

Reading the signals

In the energy business, volatility is constant. Policies shift, technologies evolve, and expectations around sustainability grow every year. The companies that move ahead are those that learn to read these signals quickly and respond strategically.

When new environmental regulations are introduced, for instance, they should not be seen only as limitations. They are early signs of where demand and capital are heading. Similarly, a new digital platform or data tool is more of a preview of what efficiency and transparency will look like next, instead of mere competition.

At BGN, we treat market intelligence as part of daily life. We listen to regulators, partners and customers. We use that insight to make small adjustments early instead of large corrections later.

Adapting as a habit

Many of the world’s most enduring companies owe their longevity to a habit of adaptation. They do not treat disruption as an interruption. They expect it, plan for it and use it to refine their focus.

I have learned to ask one simple question whenever circumstances change: “What door does this open?” It is a mindset that keeps teams engaged and incentivized. Every shift in the market gives us something new to learn, and each challenge becomes a chance to build new strength.

Building a legacy of agility

Over time, I’ve come to realize that legacy in business is not measured only by scale or success during stable years. It is measured by how well a company continues to evolve when conditions change.

Resilient organizations are built on people who stay curious and leaders who create space for experimentation. That is what allows a company to keep growing in an unpredictable world.

Disruption will always come in different forms. What matters is how we take it on — with fear or with focus. The leaders who choose the latter often find that change, often seen as a threat, becomes their greatest source of progress.