Change is moving faster than ever — but I've learned there's one thing that keeps my business grounded, no matter what comes next.

Over the last 10 years, investing in and leading companies, I've wrestled with one big question: How do you build something that lasts in a world that changes faster every day?

If you're an entrepreneur, you've probably felt it too. There's always a new AI tool, a new social platform or a new business model. It's not just noise — it's acceleration. Thanks to positive feedback loops (like Wright's Law), the pace of technological change really is speeding up. Better tools lead to better tools. It's exponential.

So how do we keep up? How do we lead teams, build products and stay relevant without burning out or constantly pivoting?

Here's what I've learned: You need a North Star. A clear purpose that guides every decision — no matter how fast the world changes.

Purpose over product

Technology is rewriting the rules daily. If your business is built around a single product or service, it's only a matter of time before someone else builds something better, cheaper or smarter.

But if you're anchored to a purpose — a meaningful problem you're solving — you can't be disrupted. You might need to change how you deliver on that mission, but the mission itself keeps you steady.

Let me give you a few examples that have shaped my thinking:

Tesla started with expensive electric cars. Now it builds batteries, solar panels, a charging network — even autonomous taxis. All in service of one purpose: to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.

John Deere is known for tractors. But today, they employ just as many software engineers as mechanical ones. Why? Because their mission isn't just selling green machines — it's empowering the people who feed the world. That now includes satellite data, AI and automation.

At Singularity University, where I serve as CEO, our purpose isn't programs or events — it's to educate, inspire and empower leaders to create breakthroughs powered by exponential technology. That's our filter for everything. If it doesn't align with the mission, we don't do it.

What this looks like in practice

If you're a founder, CEO or builder, here's how I recommend you apply this thinking:

Define your purpose. Not what you do, but why you exist. What's the problem you're solving and why does it matter?

Not what you do, but why you exist. What's the problem you're solving and why does it matter? Get your team aligned. People don't want to just punch a clock — they want to work on something that matters.

People don't want to just punch a clock — they want to work on something that matters. Use your purpose as a filter. New product idea? Strategic hire? Partnership? Ask: Does this move us closer to our mission?

New product idea? Strategic hire? Partnership? Ask: Does this move us closer to our mission? Let go of distractions. Misaligned initiatives confuse your team and dilute your energy. Focus builds momentum.

Misaligned initiatives confuse your team and dilute your energy. Focus builds momentum. Align your business model. Purpose and profit should work together. The more impact you make, the more value you create.

Purpose and profit should work together. The more impact you make, the more value you create. Stay flexible. Tech and markets evolve. You don't need to cling to what worked before — but your mission should stay rock solid.

Final thought

There's no stopping the pace of change. But you don't need to outrun it. You need to out-align it — with purpose.

In my experience, there's no better edge than knowing exactly why you're doing what you're doing. When your team is aligned around that North Star, it's not just your product that wins. It's your brand, your culture and your long-term relevance.

That's how you build something that doesn't just survive disruption — but drives it.