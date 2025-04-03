Rüya Bayegan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Rüya Bayegan is CEO of BGN, a global energy trader active in 120+ countries. A pioneer in oil and LPG markets, she’s reshaped BGN into a major player from Libya to Asia. Awarded for leadership in energy, she drives growth in trading, infrastructure, and sustainability.
Latest
Leadership
I've Spent My Career in One of the World's Most Volatile Industries. Here's What It's Taught Me About Agility, Risk and Resilience.
Key lessons from the energy front lines