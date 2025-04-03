Rüya Bayegan

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Rüya Bayegan is CEO of BGN, a global energy trader active in 120+ countries. A pioneer in oil and LPG markets, she’s reshaped BGN into a major player from Libya to Asia. Awarded for leadership in energy, she drives growth in trading, infrastructure, and sustainability.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

More Authors You Might Like