In uncertain times, the most effective leaders aren't the loudest or most charismatic — they're the ones who consistently show up, stay grounded and lead with intention.

Despite all the talk about strategy, innovation and growth, one of the most undervalued assets in modern leadership is something deceptively simple: presence.

Not stage presence. Not personal branding. But the steady, intentional presence of a leader who knows how to show up. Especially when it's inconvenient, uncomfortable or uncertain. In today's world of constant disruption, remote work, geopolitical shifts and cultural change, presence has become a strategic differentiator. And yet, we rarely talk about it.

As the CEO of BGN, a global energy company operating in complex, volatile markets, I've seen firsthand how a leader's presence has an outsized impact on business outcomes. How we show up for our teams, clients and partners is far more about consistency than sheer charisma.

Why presence matters more than perfection

Leaders often feel pressure to have the right answer, the perfect plan, the flawless execution. But in high-stakes environments, people aren't looking for perfection. They're looking for stability. They want to know someone is paying attention, making decisions and staying engaged, even when the path forward isn't clear.

That's what presence delivers: It signals reliability in the face of chaos. It builds trust when trust is hard to come by. And it anchors teams through uncertainty.

In our industry, technical expertise may get you in the room, but genuine presence keeps the deal alive. It's what allows you to be called upon when things go wrong without fear of being labeled foolish. It's what gives your team the confidence to act without second-guessing. It's the reason people stay, especially in highly demanding and stressful sectors.

The myth of the distant leader

The old-school leadership model glorified distance. Leaders would once hide behind a corner office, a closed door, and rely on an immovably rigid chain of command to gain respect. But the world has changed, and that model doesn't work anymore. Leaders today are expected to be accessible without being overbearing, present without micromanaging, and available without losing sight of the broader company mission.

That balancing act takes intention. It means being deliberate about how and where you spend your time. It means having the discipline to stay visible when it would be easier to retreat behind data, dashboards or delegation.

For BGN, for example, presence takes the shape of physically showing up in new markets instead of relying on intermediaries from a distance. I must be prepared, and am even honored, to answer tough questions in open forums — even if I don't have all the answers. This also means taking the time for real conversations with clients, port workers, technicians and new hires. Not just with the executive circle.

Presence is especially powerful for female leaders

For women in leadership, presence is often misunderstood. We're told to "speak up more," "take up space" and "command the room." But authentic presence, as we've learned, is less about performance than it is about being grounded in our values, our priorities and our responsibilities.

When women leaders show up with clarity and calm, it disrupts expectations in a good way — especially in spaces in which we are underrepresented. It changes the energy and helps to refocus attention on the mission, vision and broader impact of a company's work.

And in many environments, it opens the door for others to lead differently, too, with more empathy, more nuance and more depth.

How to cultivate real presence

Like most things in life, presence is a practice and habit refined over time. Like any practice, it requires intentional effort. Over time, I learned that there are a few simple ways to do this:

Be available when it matters most. Don't just show up for the good times — show up for the setbacks.

Listen longer than you speak, especially when tensions run high. Presence is about making space for others.

Respond, don't react. People notice when you stay composed under pressure. It creates psychological safety for them and the wider group.

Be consistent. In your values, your tone and your follow-through. Unpredictable leaders, while arguably effective in the short term, lose trust and confidence in the long term.

Invest your time in people. That's where loyalty, insight and innovation come from.

In a world where chasing speed, scale and visibility seem primary goals, presence may feel slow or soft by comparison. But don't underestimate its power. Presence is what steadies a company during transitions. It's what keeps clients from walking away during conflict. It's what gives teams the courage to act boldly because they know their leader is right there with them.

When leadership is grounded in presence and substance, not ego, that's when the real work gets done. If powerful and long-lasting relationships are the engine to strong business, then presence is the fuel.