Executive presence is a critical but underrated leadership skill in 2025. Here are the steps you can take to develop it.

In an era shaped by uncertainty, rapid innovation and blurred lines between physical and digital leadership, executive presence has become one of the most critical — and yet most underestimated — skills for high-impact leadership.

It's not just about how you look in a boardroom or sound on a Zoom call. It's about the intangible authority you project, the trust you build and the decisions you influence. Executive presence is the signal that tells your team, your board and your investors: "This is someone worth following."

But here's the catch: Most executives are never taught how to build it.

In 2025, as leaders navigate hybrid organizations, global uncertainty and evolving stakeholder expectations, executive presence has shifted from a "nice-to-have" to a core leadership competency.

What is executive presence really?

Executive presence is often mistaken for confidence or charisma. While both are ingredients, presence is much more layered. It's the sum of how you show up, communicate, listen, decide and lead — especially under pressure.

It's the quiet authority in a crisis. The clarity of vision in a crowded room.

The ability to hold space, earn trust and command respect — without saying much at all.

In practical terms, executive presence can be broken into three key dimensions:

Gravitas: How you carry yourself, especially in high-stakes moments. Communication: Clarity, tone, body language and the ability to engage with purpose. Appearance: Not vanity, but intentionality — how you present yourself and align with your message.

These elements matter not just in the boardroom, but in every room: investor calls, media appearances, team meetings and digital platforms. In a hybrid world, executive presence has to translate across both physical and virtual spaces.

Why it's underrated — until it's not

Companies spend billions on digital transformation, strategy and systems. But leadership presence — how decisions are conveyed, how vision is embodied, and how trust is projected — is rarely prioritized.

Until there's a crisis.

Until a founder can't inspire confidence during a funding round.

Until a CEO loses the room during a high-stakes negotiation.

Until a board realizes their executive lacks the influence to rally talent, partners or the market.

In today's landscape, presence can be the difference between buy-in and breakdown.

How executive presence has changed in 2025

Post-pandemic, presence is no longer about simply walking into a room and owning it. Today, leaders must know how to:

Lead confidently on camera

Build connection through virtual platforms

Manage asynchronous communication without losing clarity

Influence across diverse, cross-functional teams

Earn trust in a remote-first or hybrid workplace

It's not about volume — it's about value. The modern executive doesn't have to be the loudest voice — they must be the clearest, the calmest and the most aligned with purpose.

The mindset behind presence

You can't fake true executive presence. It must be built on mindset and self-awareness.

Leaders with strong presence carry an internal belief that they belong where they are, and they're responsible for elevating those around them.

Here's what that looks like:

They don't just communicate — they connect.

They don't just show up — they show purpose.

They don't just speak — they spark action.

In short, they lead from the inside out. And that starts with intentional development.

How to build executive presence — practically

No one is born with executive presence. It's developed like any strategic muscle — through deliberate practice, feedback and alignment.

Here are six actionable steps to strengthen your presence in 2025 and beyond:

1. Develop clear, purpose-driven communication

Speak less, say more. Remove filler. Pause for impact. Practice articulating your ideas with clarity and confidence, whether in person or online.

Tip: In virtual settings, make eye contact through the camera. Don't look at yourself — connect with your audience.

2. Master your body language

Your posture, gestures and facial expressions speak louder than words. Be still when making a key point. Use open gestures. Maintain calm energy.

Presence is physical before it's verbal.

3. Manage emotions under pressure

Executive presence isn't tested when things are smooth — it's revealed in the fire. Learn to breathe, reset and regulate your energy. Others take their emotional cues from you.

4. Dress with purpose, not just style

Appearance isn't about flash. It's about intention and consistency. Whether you're on stage, on Zoom or on LinkedIn — show up as a unified brand.

Ask: Does how I show up match what I stand for?

5. Create room for others

True executive presence includes how you make others feel. Elevate voices. Listen deeply. A leader who creates space for others will always own the room.

6. Get feedback and record yourself

Video yourself during presentations. Watch without sound. Watch with sound. What message are you sending?

Then ask your team: "How do I show up when stakes are high?"

Feedback sharpens presence faster than theory ever will.

A final word to executives and emerging leaders

As someone who works with boards, executives and founders every day, I can tell you: Presence isn't just an individual skill — it's an organizational asset.

A company is often judged by its leadership's ability to communicate, inspire and project vision with confidence. When an executive walks into the room or logs onto the screen, their presence sets the tone.

And in 2025, tone drives trust.

Trust drives talent.

And talent builds everything else.

So ask yourself:

Do I project clarity in every setting I lead?

Can I inspire confidence — even in moments of uncertainty?

Does my presence align with the future I want to build?

If the answer is "not yet," then now is the time to invest in this skill.

Because strategy may open doors, but presence is what keeps them open.