As CEO of Bayegan Group, I've spent my career operating at the crossroads of global energy trade and geopolitics. The energy sector is one of the most volatile industries in the world — vulnerable to the decisions of governments, shipping and logistics constraints, the pace of technology and market sentiment.

But these conditions are no longer unique to energy. Today, every entrepreneur, regardless of their industry, is being asked to navigate an environment where tides are constantly changing.

Embracing strategic agility

Strategic agility then becomes the most valuable asset in a company's arsenal. This doesn't mean abandoning vision for improvisation, but rather designing that vision with enough elasticity to account for the unexpected. Diversification is often talked about in risk terms, but I see it as a tool of opportunity. When Shell made the deliberate pivot to liquefied natural gas (LNG), it was hedging against the decline of oil profits.

But it was also repositioning itself for a future where gas would become the key transition fuel — more politically palatable than coal, more scalable than solar and more easily transportable than hydrogen. This was pre-emptive agility embedded into strategic DNA, rather than a reactionary move (as some cynics might argue).

At BGN, our logistics network spans multiple shipping routes because we expect disruption. By the same token, operating in many markets provides insulation. Whether operating in Türkiye, the Gulf, Africa or Asia, the growth corridors we operate in are insulated from one another.

Building agility into the strategic design from the outset ensures that companies are prepared to pivot when needed, rather than scrambling to react when disruption strikes.

Multi-layered risk management

If you are anything like me, you've been waking up in recent months to a world that may have fundamentally shifted from the one you fell asleep to the night before. Geopolitics are shifting and demand a nuanced and proactive approach to risk management. The conflict in Ukraine and ensuing market chaos made this abundantly clear — Europe scrambled to reduce its over-reliance on Russian gas but had no plan.

In the absence of alternatives, policymakers are forced to react to crises with blunt instruments — emergency subsidies, rationing or hasty trade deals, to name a few.

But when the private sector has already laid the groundwork for supply diversity by investing in critical infrastructure, cultivating global relationships or expanding renewables, it gives governments room to maneuver and provides options.

Leading through uncertainty with transparency

Communication is a leadership function that sets the tone for how a company is perceived during a crisis. It doesn't require certainty, but it does demand clarity about how you're responding.

The most effective leaders don't speculate or deflect; they communicate data-driven responses and demonstrate proactive thinking, even when facing uncertainty. U.S. energy executives did just this when they addressed tariff implications earlier this year; the most effective among them refused to speculate or deflect. They laid out real data, explained their exposure and detailed the steps they were already undergoing to adapt to shifting trade conditions.

In moments of disruption, my focus is to communicate with speed, relevance and substance. I keep our clients informed. Internally, we run cross-functional briefings to ensure alignment. No one should feel like they are left guessing.

Consistent communication during challenging times fosters trust and stability, which no marketing effort can replicate.

Learning from experience: Real-world case studies

There are moments in business that redefine your systems, and we have had our fair share in recent years. Some of the most valuable lessons I have taken forward as a leader have come from crises that forced us to re-examine standard practices.

Indeed, it was unthinkable a few decades ago that a gust of wind could block the entire Suez Canal (see Suez Canal Blockage 2021). It was equally implausible to imagine pirates blocking that same sea route around the Horn of Africa.

This is now our operating environment.

The companies that weather these disruptions best are the ones that have already mapped alternatives.

Now, more than ever, it is crucial that organizations deepen their risk modelling. Mapping the political cycles, trade exposure and social volatility is just as crucial as economic forecasts. This has allowed my firm to match sourcing strategies to risk profiles, to stagger our commitments where needed, and, if necessary, to walk away from tempting opportunities that do not provide certainty.

The broader lesson in all of this is posturing. You cannot wait for disruption to build your response. Flexibility has to be baked in. It's what allows you to act, rather than react, when the world starts shifting under your feet.

Data-driven decision making: Staying ahead

One of the most undervalued leadership skills is the ability to pause in a moment of noise and ask: What does the data actually say? Decision-making grounded in emotion or urgency can become a liability, yet it's difficult to avoid in the world I've so far described. The leaders who outperform are rarely the loudest or the boldest. They're the ones who build their reactions on substance.

In recent years, some of the most effective companies I've observed are those that use predictive modelling to identify vulnerabilities or opportunities before the market prices them in.

For any entrepreneur, invest in your ability to model the future. That might mean building better forecasting tools. It might mean hiring analysts earlier or simply developing a habit of scenario testing before you make big moves. In my own career, data has often acted as the brake pedal when instinct wanted to accelerate, and at other times, as the signal to move when everything on the surface looked uncertain.

You have to be willing to put your assumptions on trial and treat information as a strategic asset. This kind of discipline gives you the confidence to act early, to hold your ground when sentiment swings and to course-correct before consequences compound.

Looking ahead: Future-proofing your business

Future-proofing a business requires embedding resilience into strategy, continuously anticipating changes and proactively adapting to emerging challenges. It asks a different question: What are you building into your business today that will still hold value when the playing field changes tomorrow?

First, staying ahead requires monitoring geopolitical shifts, as changes in political alliances will rapidly impact trade and regulatory landscapes.

Secondly, integrating emerging technologies like AI and automation is crucial for maintaining operational efficiency and staying competitive.

Thirdly — policy. Regulatory changes can act as indicators of market direction. Businesses that anticipate and adapt to these shifts position themselves for sustained success.

Building long-term resilience

Leaders do not choose when disruptions happen, but they control how prepared they are to respond and guide others through the change. The past few years have made this clear across industries: agility, risk management and transparent communication are requirements, no longer just advantages.

Resilience stems from disciplined planning for multiple outcomes. This is again reinforced by investing in clarity — whether through data, relationships or internal alignment. It endures when your team, your partners and your stakeholders trust that you will not crumble the moment the winds change.

The most forward-thinking leaders let go of the illusion that resilience is about knowing what's coming. Agility, risk management and transparency are not optional but essential for long-term resilience.