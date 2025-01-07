Be adaptable, maintain mission clarity and engage in strategic teamwork to overcome business challenges and achieve success. Here are my insights from experiences in conflict zones and advising global organizations.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I talk a lot about the so-called new normal we're all getting used to. For me, it defines this point in history as disruptions that have become as expected, such as catching a cold after your kids return to school in the fall. For businesses experiencing this undue and constant stress, success can hinge on one major factor.

Successful businesses have something in common. They don't just adapt to the chaos around them — they thrive. As the young people say, "knowing how and when to pivot." How do they do this? Simply by anticipating change and redefining their approach to challenges that arise.

I am a strategic advisor to Fortune 100 companies, small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs and the Canadian government. Very different from a business coach, my job is to help organizations define clear missions and perform intelligence gathering, which allows us to create strategies to navigate complex challenges and achieve measurable results. In contrast, a business coach typically works on individual growth, offering guidance to improve personal skills, mindset and leadership abilities within a business context. I work behind the scenes to advise my clients on both day-to-day operations and during a crisis.

Among the most common requests come from those seeking my expertise in landing new clients or expanding the business needs of an existing client. My advice is always the same: Be empathy-based, and as we so often hear, "work smarter, not harder."

One recent experience stands out — a case where a global technology company (anonymized here) asked for my help to market themselves to the Canadian government. Their initial plan was straightforward: present their impressive portfolio and hope it speaks for itself. However, an effective strategy never relies on hope; it demands precision and purpose. This is where the concept of defining the mission becomes pivotal. I usually repeat the steps I outline in my book.

Related: How Crafting a Story Helps Founders Define Their Mission and Values

How to transform challenges into opportunities

In From War Zones to Boardrooms: Optimize the Moment When Strategic Planning Fails, I recount my experiences in both war zones (and post-conflict zones) and boardrooms.

I held various positions. In Jordan, for example, I supported the development of democratic institutions, crafted strategic messaging and managed media relations for governmental and non-governmental initiatives.

While in Iraq during the second Gulf War, I advised parliamentarians on governance and power-sharing, facilitated the creation of democratic systems and navigated high-stakes political dynamics during the insurgency.

During my time in Indonesia, I led initiatives in wealth management and corporate strategy while supporting non-governmental organizations focused on governance and economic development.

In my short time in Ukraine, I provided strategic advice during a period of geopolitical upheaval, assisting in strengthening democratic frameworks and addressing governance challenges.

My experiences working with people who quite literally had lost nearly everything they valued most in this world (limbs, homes, family members and communities) left me in awe. Despite these incredible losses, one thing that everyone I worked with had in common was that they didn't let anything stand in the way of rebuilding their country and communities.

It didn't matter which side of the conflict they were on. They not only showed up each day for the community's common good, but in their grief and anger, they inspired others to do the same. They saw the necessity of moving forward, no matter what their feelings were during the conflicts.

These experiences are the hallmark of what I call Optimize the Moment. Seeing how people adapted following horrendous loss continually reminds me that we are all capable of "turning on a dime" and thriving. It emphasizes adaptability, clarity and clear-cut and unwavering decision-making — qualities that are indispensable in today's volatile business environment.

The essence of Optimize the Moment lies in recognizing and leveraging pivotal opportunities. As I explain to my clients, these are not just fleeting moments of chance but critical junctures where informed decisions can yield tangible results.

Related: 4 Keys to Operating in Chaos

For instance, in a recent case, I advised a global technology company whose goal was not simply to showcase its portfolio but to align its efforts with the practical needs of its target client, the Canadian government.

Here are the steps I shared with my client.

1. Define the mission

Understanding the priorities of government entities, such as the Canadian government, is paramount when working with them. For example, many governments aren't seeking the latest innovations; they require solutions that complement their legacy systems.

To accomplish this, the first step is to establish goals that align with the client's unique needs.

2. Intelligence gathering

I cannot overstate the importance of solid intelligence gathering enough. Rather than relying on assumptions, I advocated for research into what the Canadian government needed versus throwing spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks.

This involved benchmarking against how other governments were leveraging similar technologies and identifying gaps that my client's offerings could uniquely fill. By looking outward, the company could position itself as not just a vendor but a strategic partner.

The outcome of this extensive intelligence gathering can be the difference between walking out of the meeting with a "thank you, we'll be in touch" and "that was very productive and different from what your competition offers. Let's reconvene for an implementation phase."

Related: Why Empathy Will Always Outpace AI

3. Assembling the team

With a clear mission and actionable insights, assembling the right team becomes the next critical step. This includes strategists, analysts and technologists who can translate intelligence into practical recommendations. For this particular client, it also meant leveraging internal expertise to tailor solutions that met specific governmental requirements while remaining cost-effective.

The results of this approach were exactly as my client hoped. By focusing on what mattered — solving real problems rather than showcasing unnecessary features — the company not only gained entry to the table but became a trusted partner in driving efficiencies for their client.

The lessons from this case extend to businesses of all sizes. Whether you're leading a Fortune 100 company or a growing SMB, the principles of defining the mission, gathering intelligence and building a strong team are universal. They empower organizations to not just meet challenges but to optimize every moment for success.

This is the essence of my work as a strategic advisor. It's not about coaching or offering generic advice but about helping companies craft tailored strategies that are rooted in clarity, intelligence and action. If your organization faces complex challenges and needs guidance to navigate them effectively, consider this a call to action: let's redefine your path to success.