This Seasoned Exec's High-Tech Farming Company Has Upended the Status Quo. Here Are His Top 3 Success Tips.

This founder is on a mission to revolutionize the fresh food supply chain to embrace greater simplicity, safety and sustainability.

learn more about Robert Tuchman

By Robert Tuchman

Bowery Farming

The founder and CEO of Manhattan-based Bowery Farming, the largest vertical farming company in the U.S. (the term referring to the technique of growing plants in stacked layers, typically in controlled indoor environments), Irving Fain is on a mission. Through its network and proprietary technology, his company aims to steer the fresh food supply chain towards greater simplicity, safety and sustainability. Launched in 2015, it currently operates three commercial and two research and development farms, with two more commercial farms under development that will more than double total production. Its food is now sold in more than 1,400 locations, including Whole Foods, Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Safeway/Albertsons and Walmart. Among the statistical remarkables Bowery Farming can boast is that its growing facilities are orders of magnitude more productive than traditional agricultural sites while using a fraction of their resources.

These achievements haven't gone unnoticed in the investor community. The company has been fueled in part by $647 million in equity and debt raised by Fidelity, Temasek, GV, KKR, General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital and individuals like Jeff Wilke, Tom Colicchio, José Andrés and David Barber.

Fain began his career as an investment banker at Citigroup, helping early-stage companies raise capital. Before founding Bowery, he was the co-founder and CEO of CrowdTwist, a loyalty marketing business that was acquired by Oracle. Before that, he ran a division within Clear Channel Online focused on moving the largest radio group in the world into the digital age; in this role he launched and ran iHeartRadio.

We reached out to the seasoned executive for, in his own words, some pillars of success.

Related: How Technology is Fighting Agriculture's Unsettling Age Problem

1. Delegate to smart people

As a founder, it can be hard to pass on important roles to others, but it's a critical part of maintaining focus. I'm extremely proud of the team we've built; they're an incredible group of cross-functional partners who are all experts in their respective fields. I trust them implicitly, and this trust allows me to focus on my own work while we all move toward a shared mission. Being able to recognize where my strengths lie and identifying areas where I need help from the team has been crucial to our growth.

2. Maintain focus

This is a beyond-critical skill in growing a company. For example, early on — and even though we felt confident that we could grow a wide variety of crops — we limited ourselves to leafy greens and herbs. This ensured that we could focus on building the right technology and business foundation that would drive success in the future as we expanded. If you focus on too much at once, it's easy to lose the opportunity to be excellent at any one thing. As an entrepreneur, part of your job is to understand the minimum focus requirements to be successful at each stage of growth, then help guide your team through that work.

Related: 40 Entrepreneurs Share Their Secrets to Staying Focused

3. Emphasize flexibility

You must be able to adapt and change — at both product and process levels — as you scale a business. Both a company and its market evolve, and what's right at one moment or phase may no longer be right at another. At Bowery, we work hard to build a culture in which there is continuous evaluation, and where we challenge decisions and approaches. New ideas can come from any level and area of the organization, so maintaining an openness to questions is key.
Robert Tuchman

Entrepreneur Staff

Host of How Success Happens

Robert Tuchman is the host of Entrepreneur's How Success Happens podcast and founder of Amaze Media Labs the largest business creating podcasts for companies and brands. He built and sold two Inc.500 companies: TSE Sports and Entertainment and Goviva acquired by Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Related Topics

Delegation Focus Entrepreneur Mindset Starting a Business Success Strategies Flexibility

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Science & Technology

How ChatGPT and Generative AI Can Transform the Way You Run Your Business

Let's take a high-level overview of how generative AI might transform your fledgling business. The benefits of this technology innovation remain crucial for any entrepreneur to grasp.

By Andrew Amann

Living

Streaming Free: The Habits of Happy People

Now streaming on EntrepreneurTV, 'Habits and Hustle,' which shares the stories, habits, and rituals of people on their journey to living fulfilled lives.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Leadership

Bringing the Neighborhood Back to Business: Lessons From Mr. Rogers

What potential could a business unlock if the message it gave to every employee was, "You don't ever have to do anything sensational to belong here?"

By Nicole DeKay

Business News

Amtrak Introduces 'Night Owl' Prices With Some Routes As Low As $5

The new discounts apply to some rides between Washington D.C. and New York City.

By Gabrielle Bienasz