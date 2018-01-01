Robert Tuchman

Robert Tuchman

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Executive at CAA Premium Experience

Robert Tuchman is an executive at CAA Premium Experience. He was formerly president of Goviva, a provider of once-in-a-lifetime experiences, which was acquired by CAA. Previously he founded TSE Sports and Entertainment. He is the author of Young Guns: The Fearless Entrepreneur.

5 Considerations When Seeking a Celebrity to Endorse Your Brand
5 Considerations When Seeking a Celebrity to Endorse Your Brand

Celebrities can add a lot of value to a burgeoning business, but the wrong partnership can lead to widespread embarrassment and actually devalue your brand.
Knockout Personal Branding Strategies From Mayweather and Pacquiao
Knockout Personal Branding Strategies From Mayweather and Pacquiao

Entrepreneurs are entrepreneurs -- regardless of their field -- and these two boxing superstars have figured out how to play the game.
5 Reasons You Need to Work With Your Competitors
5 Reasons You Need to Work With Your Competitors

It's good karma, but more than that, there are advantages to be gained.
How to Build a Championship-Worthy Business
How to Build a Championship-Worthy Business

Assembling the right players can make all the difference in advancing your company and seeing real success.
5 Tests to Figure Out If Your Business Idea Has Legs
5 Tests to Figure Out If Your Business Idea Has Legs

Consider these questions to help you determine if your concept will pan out into a successful enterprise.
The One-Week Road Test to See If You're Entrepreneurial Material
The One-Week Road Test to See If You're Entrepreneurial Material

You're brimming with excitement and dying to take a spin in your newly imagined role as a business owner launching a business. Here's the five-pronged course you must pass.
5 Potentially Dangerous Decisions to Avoid When Starting a Business
5 Potentially Dangerous Decisions to Avoid When Starting a Business

Steer clear of these minefields in laying the foundation for your newly launched firm.
5 Traits Making You a Great Entrepreneur But Maybe Not a Good Dinner Date
5 Traits Making You a Great Entrepreneur But Maybe Not a Good Dinner Date

You must be single-minded when it comes to your business. It will overshadow everything else. Just watch out for one key area.
How Watching the Movie 'Frozen' 1,000 Times Helped Me Build My Business
How Watching the Movie 'Frozen' 1,000 Times Helped Me Build My Business

Inspiration to take a new tack comes from a fanciful source.
5 Ways to Let Employees Drive the Success of Your Business
5 Ways to Let Employees Drive the Success of Your Business

An entrepreneur who welcomes and acknowledges the input of employees may find this can help the company deliver better results.
How the Ice Bucket Challenge Exemplifies Viral-Marketing Serendipity
How the Ice Bucket Challenge Exemplifies Viral-Marketing Serendipity

No one knew daring people to dump cold water on each other would go viral, so don't be afraid to try your crazy marketing idea.
5 Social-Media Marketing Lessons From the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge
5 Social-Media Marketing Lessons From the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

No one can be certain what social-media gambit will go viral but the mania for dumping icy water on each other offers helpful pointers.
5 Important Rules for Navigating Social Interactions With Clients
5 Important Rules for Navigating Social Interactions With Clients

No matter how close you are to a professional contact, always be on your best behavior and do not share too much information.
The Top 5 Mistakes People Make When Starting a Business
The Top 5 Mistakes People Make When Starting a Business

Sure, you're idea is unique but how businesses survive, or don't, is the same for everybody.
5 Ways Interns Offer Value Your Executive Team Can't Match
5 Ways Interns Offer Value Your Executive Team Can't Match

Those college kids running errands, unburdened by your senior staff's decades of experience, can't help but have a fresh perspective.
