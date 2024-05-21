This week on How Success Happens, I spoke with Adam Wexler, the CEO and co-founder of PrizePicks. Wexler has had an amazing career, and I was curious to learn about his journey to becoming an entrepreneur and his tips for success.

You can listen to our full conversation above, and below, I've pulled out three key takeaways. I hope you are as inspired by Wexler as I am.

Learn from your early ventures

Wexler's early ventures, like GoRankem, honed his entrepreneurial skills, and serving Fortune 500 companies with Insightpool enriched his expertise. "One thing that has been consistent with each of my chapters as an entrepreneur is that I tend to be good at blending different concepts from different industries," he says.

"By 2014, Insightpool had been doing millions in revenue, and we were one of the fastest-growing companies in Atlanta," Wexler continues. "At the end of the day, I'm an entrepreneur more than anything else, and I had two other business concepts that I was chewing on and decided to go plant those seeds."

Love what you do, don't do what you love

When Wexler was starting out, he was told to "do what you love." Though he loved the sports industry, he didn't want to start a job making $10 an hour cold-calling for a sports team. "Personally, I think the much better advice to give is to love what you do," he says. "You can love what you do in a lot of different industries, but being told to do what you love is limiting."

Have passion in everything you do

PrizePicks came about because Wexler's passion for sports and innovation converged — and the product he was looking for wasn't available on the market. "I loved the premise of daily fantasy sports, but I hated the execution, and that is what led us to simplify the concept and make it more accessible to the masses," he says. "I think, to a large degree, we succeeded with that."

