This week on How Success Happens, I spoke with super-founder Fran Maier. She is best known for co-founding and launching Match.com and is now CEO of BabyQuip. Maier has more than 25 years of experience in B2B and B2C internet businesses, and I was curious to hear about her entrepreneurial journey and success tips.

You can listen to my whole conversation with Maier above, and I've pulled out three key takeaways.

Trust and safety are critical to success

Being a parent, Maier knew people wouldn't want to go to Craigslist to rent baby gear due to safety concerns. Additionally, as an Airbnb host, she knew that families would not want to buy gear they would never use again or even know how to use. She trusted that this segment of traveling parents would go crazy for BabyQuip.

Timestamp — 30:20

Your brand should solve a problem

Just like Match.com, BabyQuip is solving a significant problem. Parent reviews continuously note that BabyQuip saved their vacation and has come to the rescue. The BabyQuip brand alleviates the need to buy or bring bulky gear while traveling on family vacations by renting full-sized cribs, strollers, car seats, toys and so much more.

Timestamp — 35:20

Women founders should tackle their ideas with confidence

Trust that you know your market. Many women entrepreneurs start businesses after they spend years at corporations, Maier notes. When they see an opportunity, they should trust themselves and go after it with confidence.

Timestamp — 43:00

