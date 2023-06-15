Stephanie Jackson started working with BabyQuip in 2020 and says the venture's "surpassed" all of her previous gigs.

In 2020, Stephanie Jackson and her husband were expecting their second child when the pandemic struck, halting travel and miring her job as the director of study abroad at the Savannah College of Art & Design in "lots of uncertainty."

With the financial reality of putting two kids into daycare fast approaching, the couple "needed a little extra" income. Then, that April, Jackson's husband saw an intriguing side hustle opportunity on Shark Tank: A company called BabyQuip, which rents baby gear to traveling families, needed quality providers to help facilitate those rentals.