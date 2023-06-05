Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This' Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

A dream come true turned into a deal gone sour as "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John is filing a restraining order against a company that he invested in on the show — and the accusations between both parties are turning ugly fast.

On Season 5 of the hit ABC show, the Baker family scored a deal with John for their boneless baby back rib company called Bubba's Q. John invested $300,000 for a 30% stake in the company.

However, the trouble began when the Baker family claimed that off camera, John changed the deal to $100,000 for 35% of the company.

Last month, in an expose in the LA Times and through multiple social media posts, Al "Bubba" Baker, his wife Sabrina, and daughter Brittani slammed John by accusing him of leaving them out of key business meetings and denying them of "potentially lucrative partnerships," claiming that the family has only seen roughly 4% of the $16 million in revenue the business has made since the show.

Calling John's involvement in the business a "nightmare," Baker claims that John had cut off all communication with his family until the paper began probing for the expose.

John, however, disputed their claims on social media and in the LA Times story and said the pandemic played a big role in his being unable to properly promote the product, as well as the supply chain price increases that directly affected the business' bottom line.

@thesharkdaymond I'm not one to give oxygen to false information and bogus claims - especially ones that are rehashing things that were addressed through the legal process nearly 4 years ago. But I know when I need to stand up for myself. Here are my thoughts on the recent @latimes story that has tried to take down Shark Tank and go after me. I have nothing at all to hide whatsoever because I know the truth is on my side. #sharktankupdate #SharkTank #FinancialIntelligence ♬ original sound - Daymond John

But now that the family is making claims on social media, John has filed a restraining order against all three family members of the Baker family, as confirmed by spokespeople for the business mogul.

"After repeated attempts to give the Baker's the ability to correct their violations. It is unfortunate that it has come to this," Zach Rosenfield, a spokesperson for John told FOX Digital in a statement. "This temporary restraining order is due to the Baker's blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to 4 years ago. Their belief that they can unwind poor business decisions through slanderous social media posts and articles will no longer be tolerated."

Brittani Baker responded to the restraining order via TikTok, alleging that John and his partners (including Rastelli Foods) have been replaying Bubba's Q episode of "Shark Tank" as news has broken about the restraining order in an attempt to "capitalize off of this situation" so that viewers would be inspired to go online and purchase product, which John makes a direct profit.

Brittani also claims that she does not have any administrative access to the Rastelli Foods website, meaning that all inquiries and requests for comment are going directly to the food distributor, not the family.

"We have to decide if we want to legally pursue them," John told the LA Times. "Even if we win, what is the real benefit of taking money from a small business?"

John has not yet publicly commented on the restraining order. John's team did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Shark Tank News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

California Woman Arrested For $60 Million Postal Service Scam

Lijuan "Angela" Chen faces two charges that each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A Wegmans Employee Allegedly Stole Over $500,000 from the Company

Alicia Torres pleaded guilty to crimes carried out over nine years while working at Wegmans in Webster, New York.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Operations & Logistics

How to Combat Robocalls and Scammers With Anti-Call Technology

We're still far from eliminating scam calls, but we're adding new tools and standards. Only by adopting new technologies can call centers rebuild trust and confidence with the people they serve.

By Scott Straub
Resumes & Interviewing

3 Tips for Mastering the STAR Interview Method

The STAR interview method is a powerful tool to showcase your problem-solving abilities and past experiences. By preparing specific examples and practicing your responses, you can demonstrate your qualifications and increase your chances of landing the job.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Business News

The FTC Is About to Change Subscription Services Forever. Here's How You Can Prepare.

The new "click-to-cancel" provision will make renewing and terminating subscriptions easier.

By Monica Eaton
Devices

Score a Refurbished, Grade-A iPad Mini and Free Headphones for Just $99.99

Take advantage of this amazing price just in time for summer.

By Entrepreneur Store