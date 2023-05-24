Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year Shawn Rubel, CEO of international creative marketplace Vecteezy, wanted to solve a common problem for designers.

By Amanda Breen

Shawn Rubel, CEO of international creative marketplace Vecteezy, has always considered himself a creative person.

Rubel's passion for design led him to study visual arts in college, then join a small agency where he worked as a web developer and graphic designer. It was while working there in 2007 that he launched a side hustle to give himself a "creative outlet" and address a common issue facing designers.

Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve

Use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
Lock
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Lock
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
Lock
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

Related Topics

Social Media Growth Strategies Startups Entrepreneurs Growing a Business Starting a Business Photography Design Side Hustle

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'Please Feel Free To Correct Me': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk Over 'Free Speech' On Twitter

Cuban has long been critical of Musk's decisions with the social media platform after purchasing it.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

5 Things Every Small Business Should Be Doing This Year

If your small business is going to survive and thrive in 2023, there are specific things you need to be doing.

By Jonathan Herrick
Making a Change

Take Your Network Global When You Learn a New Language With Babbel

This Memorial Day, save on a lifetime subscription for $189.97.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.

This skill is how leaders create something from nothing and leave a lasting legacy.

By Brook Zimmatore
Living

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career

Ami Neiberger, a communications strategist and media-relations expert for more than 20 years, says there's a "fine line to walk" when it comes to sharing our most vulnerable moments.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

This Simple Hack Will Get You Into Costco Without A Membership Card

TikTokers have found a way to beat the system at the warehouse chain.

By Emily Rella