Want a Side Hustle? Here's One That Will Pay You $100 an Hour — to Do Something You Probably Already Do. You don't even have to leave your couch — or stop scrolling.

By Amanda Breen

SOPA Images | Getty Images

If you're looking for a side hustle that takes minimal effort and can be done from the comfort of your couch, look no further.

Influencer-marketing company Ubiquitous is looking for three "professional TikTok watchers," who will be paid $100 an hour to view videos on the platform for 10 hours — making a cool $1,000 to pinpoint new trends "in the field," according to the company's site.

Competition for the job's likely to be fierce: As of March, TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, claimed 150 million U.S. users amid increasing concerns surrounding national security, NBC News reported.

Ubiquitous is banking on users' collective urge to scroll and earn some extra cash. The company's ideal applicant will be familiar with TikTok, have an eye for upcoming trends and be at least 18 years old.

The platform has helped launch a range of viral moments over the years — including work-related trends like quiet quitting and bare minimum Mondays.

When the 10-hour TikTok watch session's complete, the lucky side hustlers will tag Ubiquitous on their social media platform of choice and recap their experience; they'll also fill out a document to record the emerging trends they discovered.

Those who meet the criteria can apply on the company's site by May 31 for consideration, and hopeful side hustlers who tweet why they deserve the job (and tag Ubiquitous) "will receive priority consideration in the application process."

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

