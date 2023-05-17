Christian Sanya, 44, was working as a medical laboratory technologist in 2019 when she discovered a side gig that would change her life.

Today, anyone looking to earn some extra cash outside of their 9-5 can choose from a near-endless list of side hustles. Drive for Uber or Lyft. Rent your spare room on Airbnb. Tutor over Zoom. Sell products on Etsy. And on and on.

It's hardly surprising: Americans have been more inclined to secure an additional income stream than ever before amid inflation. Forty-four percent report having a side hustle (up 5% from 2020), and 43% say they need the extra money to pay their primary expenses or bills, according to a recent LendingTree survey.