JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Only One Group Is Complaining About Returning to the Office In a new interview, Dimon said remote work "doesn't work" and noted some JPMorgan employees were checking their phones while he was speaking in a meeting.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that "the people in the middle" are the only group upset about returning to in-person work.
  • He stated that workers in hospitals, schools, and sanitation all show up in person.
  • Dimon made the case for returning to the office in a new interview with the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

JPMorgan Chase began mandating its 300,000-person corporate staff work fully in-person earlier this month. Though the return-to-office (RTO) policy was met with some internal opposition (more than 1,900 workers signed a petition calling for a hybrid work schedule), JPMorgan pushed ahead.

Now, CEO Jamie Dimon says that when it comes to returning to the office, the only group of people disgruntled with the move are "the people in the middle," like corporate office workers. Dimon said that the majority of workers in the U.S., or 60% of the workforce, have jobs that require them to show up in person, a statistic cited by Pew Research.

"You got UPS and FedEx and manufacturers and agriculture and hospitals and cities and schools and nurses and sanitation and firemen and military" all working in person, Dimon said in a recent interview with the Stanford Graduate School of Business. "It's only these people in the middle who complain a lot about it."

Related: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Regrets Cursing at Company Town Hall But Stands By Return-to-Office Mandate: 'We're Not Going to Change'

Dimon noted that the benefits of in-person office conversations will help younger people succeed in their careers.

"All day long we're talking," he said. "Constant updates, constant share of information."

Remote work means young people miss out on these conversations, essentially "leaving them behind," Dimon said. "I won't do that."

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dimon also said remote employees tend to not pay attention in Zoom calls — and gave a first-person example. In a recent meeting, he said all of the employees on the video call were checking their phones while he was speaking.

Related: Jamie Dimon Says the U.S. Government Is 'Not Very Competent' and Hopes Elon Musk's DOGE Is 'Quite Successful'

JPMorgan still employs remote workers: 10% of the bank's jobs operate on a fully remote basis and have stayed that way even after the return-to-office mandate. The bank runs virtual call centers in Baltimore and Detroit that collectively employ more than 100 remote workers.

According to Bloomberg, 60% of JPMorgan staff, including managing directors and salespeople, were already at the office five days per week. The switch to fully in-person work took effect last week and impacted back-office staff who previously worked on a hybrid schedule.

Related: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Isn't Worried About AI Taking Over Jobs — Here's Why
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Husband and Wife's 'Happy Accident' Side Hustle Hit $467,000 Revenue Fast — Now It Makes Over $1 Million a Year: 'We're Scrappy'

Charlene and Vince Li couldn't find the snack they wanted to see on the shelves, so they created it themselves.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Solutions

Make Presentations Pop With This Microsoft App, Now $15

A lifetime license to Microsoft Visio can be yours for just $14.97.

By StackCommerce
Leadership

The 3-Step Framework to Lead with Clarity and Confidence

Embrace the balcony view! Strategic leadership requires stepping back to see the bigger picture. This article helps leaders navigate uncertainty, align identity with strategy and foster long-term success.

By Sam Rockwell
Growing a Business

'Boring' Businesses Are Making Millionaires — and You Can Borrow Their Strategies For Success

The silent growth strategy reveals how understated, steady businesses are quietly creating wealth for entrepreneurs in 2025. By focusing on long-term consistency and incremental progress, these "boring" industries are proving to be gold mines for those willing to embrace stability over hype.

By Murali Nethi
Business News

80% of Banks Admitted They Can't Keep Up With AI Scams Aimed at Draining Personal Accounts

A survey of global banks reveals that tech security professionals are deeply concerned about the rate at which AI is helping hackers carry out cyberattacks.

By David James