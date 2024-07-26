Cliff Bressler shares how he started Nature's Friends Landscaping — and continues to thrive today — on a recent episode of 'Behind the Review.'

In the vibrant greenscapes of Maryland, Nature's Friends Landscaping stands as a pillar of craftsmanship and dedication in the landscaping industry. Here, Cliff Bressler nurtures every garden and tree and tree with the same passion and precision as those in his own backyard.

In 1999, Bressler transitioned from the corporate world to follow his love for the outdoors. This shift marked the beginning of a new era for him with his profound knowledge of plant life and a commitment to sustainable beauty. Bressler and his team ensure that each project they take on enhances the lives of their clients, and Nature's Friends has, in turn, become synonymous with exceptional quality and unwavering reliability.

"My big goal for this business was to not have to travel far for work," Bressler says, highlighting his focus on cultivating local gardens and building strong community ties through personalized service. His business approach is built around a cornerstone of meticulous attention to detail and respect for the environment, and this philosophy extends beyond landscaping to fostering connections between his clients and their outdoor spaces. Listen to the episode below to hear directly from Bressler.

Nature's Friends distinguishes itself by offering comprehensive solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Bressler's commitment to excellence is evident in every project, driven by his belief in delivering value that justifies his pricing. "I'm usually middle to high-end," he says. "For the work I do, I will be on the upper end of cost, but I can guarantee clients [they're] going to get great quality service."

Liz S., a loyal customer and Yelp Elite, echoed this sentiment. "I can't say enough great things about Cliff and his crew," she says. "If you're looking for someone who knows plants and trees, cares about his clients, is clear and communicative, as well as really nice to do business with, look no further."

Further reinforcing the value he provides, Bressler takes the time to really get each client's vision just right, transforming their outdoor spaces in ways that go beyond just looking good—they're about creating sustainable and beautiful environments everyone can enjoy.

Liz regards Bressler's attentiveness and interactions with customers as what sets Nature's Friends Landscaping apart. "Cliff responded very, very quickly. He's really on top of his business. And I also want you to know that he shows up," she says. Her testimony underscores the trust and hallmark dependability of Bressler's approach, illustrating how effective communication is woven through every interaction.

Moreover, Bressler's flexibility and responsiveness are particularly valued in unexpected situations, which Liz experienced firsthand. "It was a Sunday. I sent him a text. He showed up that day at five o'clock in the afternoon," she says, impressed by his commitment to resolve urgent issues promptly, a rare quality that fosters loyal customer relationships.

Bressler's influence extends beyond individual gardens, impacting the local community through his service and environmental stewardship. In fact, he says he has "turned down a lot of business in really great areas" because it would take him 45 minutes to get there. This selective approach underscores his commitment to being available for his local clients and minimizing environmental impacts associated with longer commutes.

Nature's Friends is also deeply integrated into the community, participating in local initiatives and building relationships that reinforce a collaborative and supportive local network.

"I found it a lot easier to manage myself with the client and the three guys that work full time for me," Bressler says of his desire for autonomy, which allows him to engage more profoundly with local projects and community efforts.

Recognizing the broader impact of Bressler's commitment, Liz appreciates this local focus, noting how Bressler's community involvement and employee care enhance her trust. "He is very loyal to guys that have stayed with him," she says, emphasizing how Bressler's treatment of his team translates into high-quality service and consistent customer satisfaction.

Through strategic partnerships and a focused business scope, Bressler ensures that Nature's Friends both transforms spaces and strengthens community bonds. His efforts to maintain a concentrated service area allow him to respond swiftly to client needs and engage more intimately with the local ecosystem.

"I provide a level of service and quality that I'm proud of, and that commitment will continue as we grow," he says. "We're about more than just landscaping; we're about creating spaces that people can love and thrive in for years to come."

Nature's Friends Landscaping relies on these principles for success:

Commitment to high-quality customer service. Bressler focuses on detailed communication and responsiveness. Prioritizing transparent and consistent communication ensures customers feel valued and well-informed throughout their service experience.

Maintaining a local focus. Bressler's decision to limit his service area allows for more personalized service and quicker response times, showing the benefits of catering intensively to a local market rather than diluting efforts over a broader area.

Fostering community engagement and sustainability. Bressler's engagement in local community projects and his commitment to sustainable practices resonate well with customers who value environmental consciousness and community support.

Caring for your team. By ensuring his team is well-compensated and valued, Bressler creates a positive workplace culture that translates into high-quality service for customers.

