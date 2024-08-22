This week on How Success Happens, I talked with Jacob Hadjigeorgis, founder and co-owner of the southern comfort food restaurant Jacob's Pickles. Hadjigeorgis got real with me about how this pickle-infused restaurant concept came to be, the brand's expansion from New York to Connecticut and the satellite fast-casual location it launched in Brooklyn.

You can listen to our full conversation above and read more about this fearless restaurateur and his plans to grow Jacob's Pickles. I know you'll enjoy this "unplugged" interview as much as I did.

Small business values drive success

Growing up in the family restaurant business in New York, Hadjigeorgis was well-versed in the "all-hands-on-deck" rigors of operating a restaurant. He learned about the unique hours, the many moving parts, the crazy lifestyle of a restaurateur and the skills needed to operate a small business at a young age. The lessons he learned — and the leadership skills he observed — were the building blocks of his journey to creating his own future brands. Hadjigeorgis spent time launching a mac-and-cheese concept in Boston, which solidified his passion for the comfort food category. Here, Hadjigeorgis truly honed his operational skills, gained management experience and immersed himself in front- and back-of-house practices.

Ultimately, Hadjigeorgis wanted to be in New York, and he and his father and co-owner, George Hadjigeorgis, began exploring opportunities within New York's restaurant arena. In 2011, he entered a lease agreement for a 4,400-square-foot space on the Upper West Side — a far cry from the 400-square-foot spot where he operated the mac-and-cheese concept.

Do it for the right reasons, and make your work interesting to stay engaged

It was then that Hadjigeorgis began formulating the restaurant concept that would become Jacob's Pickles. It would include his food experiences from his travels, expand upon the comfort food aspect and highlight his passion for pickles. His father encouraged him to use his name for the restaurant, and the duo created Jacob's Pickles, the first full-service restaurant for the Pickle Hospitality Group. Hadjigeorgis imbued the space with expressions of his personality and experiences.

Read the room and interact with your guests

As soon as the paper came off the storefront windows, Hadjigeorgis learned what a close-knit community the Upper West Side was. The restaurant had been highly anticipated, and neighbors were quick to give feedback. The restaurant's opening was challenging, from the logistics of the kitchen not being on the main dining floor to the many kinks the team needed to work out. Hadjigeorgis's father encouraged him to run with it and show the customers what he and the restaurant could do. Interacting directly with customers was what won them over, and it showed Hadjigeorgis the importance of being present.

No matter what, always make sure your guests leave happy

Knowing that his guests can dine anywhere, Hadjigeorgis and his staff make it a point to honor the privilege of having guests dine at Jacob's Pickles. The restaurant has found its groove, and the concept has grown, including a satellite location at Timeout Market in Brooklyn and another outpost in Norwalk, CT. However, successful entrepreneurs always remember where they started and can roll with the punches. With an eye on the future, Hadjigeorgis remains committed to the work, the concept and his team and is excited about the future.

