Focus with These Beats Studio Pro Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $179.99 Help eliminate distractions and get in the zone faster.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finding time to focus can take any professional time. One Phase Undock study found it takes some workers nearly 24 minutes to get focused on any task. Try focusing with a pair of Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones that offer an immersive audio experience with active noise canceling and transparency mode, and they're only $179.99.

No more distractions.

No more little distractions getting to you when you're trying to power through a tough problem. These headphones let you customize your listening experience, whether that means activating transparency mode so you can hear if someone asks you a question or using total noise canceling to immerse yourself in audio.

These headphones are equipped with a custom acoustic platform and a 40mm active driver and deliver rich, stunning sound with increased audio fidelity. The integrated digital processor optimizes frequency responses for a powerful and balanced sound profile, ensuring crystal clear calls and wireless freedom for users.

Fully charged, these headphones could deliver up to 40 hours of audio, and music isn't the only thing they do. The headphones feature on-device controls, so you can take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with multi-function on-ear controls. Additionally, they seamlessly switch between Apple and Android devices, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of tech devices.

The Beats headphones come in open-box condition, typically considered excess inventory from store shelves, and are verified to be in new condition before being repackaged.

Time to focus.

Give yourself the tools to laser focus on the tasks at hand, whether it's powering through your inbox or listening back to the audio of a meeting.

Get the open-box Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $179.99 (reg. $349).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Focus Technology headphones Audio wireless headphones

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

This Retiree's Leisurely Side Hustle Makes $66,000 a Year and, 'You Don't Even Need to Go to High School to Do It'

Barbara Hill wanted a flexible, part-time job that would transition well into retirement. Now she mentors younger people who are making over $200,000 a year. Here's her insider's guide to getting started.

By Frances Dodds
Devices

Save $30 on a Bluetooth Smart Projector

Improve your home entertainment center or conference room easily and affordably.

By Entrepreneur Store
Marketing

The Miley Cyrus Approach To Marketing — Why It's a Radically Different Method For Achieving Brand Impact

In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus recently won her first Grammy. In her acceptance speech, she told a story that is a great learning lesson for business owners and marketers alike, especially those who find themselves burned out and exhausted in this current environment.

By Sunny Dublick
Side Hustle

I Turned My Side Hustle Into a Passive Income Stream That's Earned More Than $1 Million — But Making Money Isn't Even the Best Part

Chris Haroun was working in venture capital when he decided to pursue his real passion.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

HP Wants You to 'Never Own A Printer Again,' Launches Rental Subscription

In February, HP's CEO Enrique Lores stated that making printing a subscription service was the company's "long-term objective."

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

IKEA Price Increases Are Going Viral — Here's How Much Your Favorite Couch Costs Now: 'Inflation Is Crazy'

A video with a customer complaining about "inflation" and "corporate greed" has racked up over 1.3 million views on TikTok.

By Emily Rella