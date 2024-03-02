Help eliminate distractions and get in the zone faster.

Finding time to focus can take any professional time. One Phase Undock study found it takes some workers nearly 24 minutes to get focused on any task. Try focusing with a pair of Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones that offer an immersive audio experience with active noise canceling and transparency mode, and they're only $179.99.

No more distractions.

No more little distractions getting to you when you're trying to power through a tough problem. These headphones let you customize your listening experience, whether that means activating transparency mode so you can hear if someone asks you a question or using total noise canceling to immerse yourself in audio.

These headphones are equipped with a custom acoustic platform and a 40mm active driver and deliver rich, stunning sound with increased audio fidelity. The integrated digital processor optimizes frequency responses for a powerful and balanced sound profile, ensuring crystal clear calls and wireless freedom for users.

Fully charged, these headphones could deliver up to 40 hours of audio, and music isn't the only thing they do. The headphones feature on-device controls, so you can take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with multi-function on-ear controls. Additionally, they seamlessly switch between Apple and Android devices, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of tech devices.

The Beats headphones come in open-box condition, typically considered excess inventory from store shelves, and are verified to be in new condition before being repackaged.

Time to focus.

Give yourself the tools to laser focus on the tasks at hand, whether it's powering through your inbox or listening back to the audio of a meeting.

Get the open-box Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $179.99 (reg. $349).

