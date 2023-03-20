Here are a few tips on how to improve your focus, discipline and ability to complete projects.

The modern world makes it very difficult for entrepreneurs to focus. Do you agree?

In my line of work as a coach and mentor, the ways I can create an audience and engage with people are many! So many, in fact, that I have to say "no" to options more than I say "yes."

Then when I do say "yes," I must have the follow-through to complete what I've started.

Now, I'll openly admit … I've started projects and not finished them, and my team and I are constantly working to improve our focus, discipline and ability to complete projects.

In the past, it used to take my full willpower to complete something, until I learned a universal truth about myself and any human being on this planet.

Before I share this with you (which I will) I want you to consider two important questions:

How do we know when to say "yes" or "no" to opportunities and projects?

How do we focus long enough to see through what we've committed to?

I have the answer to both of these questions with one word … Desire.

Understand what desire is

Desire is the triggering mechanism for you to release energy in the direction toward what you want.

I recommend that you screencap or write that previous sentence down. When I internalized what this statement means, my ability to serve and focus transformed. I went from earning $5K per month to $100K per month with ease and peace of mind by tapping into what I desired most. And truth bomb … the money was a byproduct result. The real win was becoming a more powerful person.

So, to begin to understand this statement let's first understand what desire is.

Desire is an emotionalized want or idea that exists in the subconscious mind. Your desires control the results you have or want in your life, including your business life.

That means in order to transform your focus, output and results, you need to understand what your desires (or emotionalized wants) actually are.

Begin to uncover your desires by answering these questions:

What work sets your heart on fire?

What can you do all day without a break?

What do you want to see happen in your business and life more than anything else?

After you answer those questions, I have a final one that reveals all:

Are you releasing energy in the direction of what you desire?

What comes out is paramount, and then things get very interesting. What you'll discover is you have multiple desires running in your mind, and some of your wants and desires will be in conflict with each other.

For example, you may want to be fit, healthy and toned, but you also desire a McDonald's cheeseburger for lunch every week (and I don't blame you. They're tasty).

However, if the desire for a cheeseburger overpowers the desire to be fit (more often than not), you're sunk before you begin.

So, the real question to answer for improving your focus to make better quality decisions in your business is: How do I build desire for what I truly want? And ignore the desires that work against me?

That answer is autosuggestion.

Create affirmations

Saturate your mind with ONE of your desires at a time through repetition of thought.

Example affirmations are:

I am so happy and grateful I earn $____K per month consistently. Money flows in with ease, and I love it!

I am so happy and grateful I create video content with ease every day. My content is electric and grows my brand and business.

I am so happy and grateful my team culture is positive, productive and efficient. We get everything done on time and I love it!

You create the affirmation that aligns with your number one desire and then listen, write it down or read it daily! Bonus points if you do all three.

People ask me all the time, "How long do you use an affirmation to build a desire, Dave?" And the answer is always the same. You don't stop until you have it!

You suggest your affirmation until you've successfully changed your habits of mind towards the thing you most desire! One desire at a time.

And if you don't practice this, be prepared for absolutely nothing to change in your business.

So, say "YES" to your desires and "NO" to everything else. Then saturate your mind and environment with thoughts only in harmony with what you want flowing in. If you commit and focus on that, you'll become unstoppable!